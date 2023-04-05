Richland Park was hopping as over 500 children and adults showed up to participate in the City of Portland’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2nd. Bright sunlight warmed a slight chill as citizens and visitors alike thronged the parking lot.
The soccer fields were roped off to serve as hunting grounds, separated according to age groups of 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. The fields were sown with plastic eggs, candy, and small toys—with some of the plastic eggs containing prize notifications.
At 2 o’clock, children lined the edges of the fields, awaiting the “3-2-1-Go!” signal, which triggered a colorful wave of small humans carrying baskets, pouring onto the rich fields of promise.
The Easter Bunny (portrayed by Dixie Hill) watched the hunt, awaiting her moment to be the center of photographic attention. Countless children later posed with Bunny, and even Portland Police Officer Colton Cline, who was on duty to provide security, got into the picture. “I guess this is the softer side of the police department,” he commented.
The City of Portland funds the Easter Egg Hunt in cooperation with the Parks and Recreations Department each year, and both city officials and park representatives watched with satisfaction as prize winners stepped up to claim their awards, which ranged from wading pools to full-sized chocolate bunnies.
Assistant Park Director Tammy Groves estimated the number of children to be between three and four hundred, and the event was deemed a success by all. In the end, Parks and Recs Director Jamie White strode away happily, proclaiming, “This was a great day!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.