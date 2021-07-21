Portland schools have released their registration plans for the 2021-22 academic year.
At Portland High, students will be able to register for school on Monday and Tuesday evenings in specific time frames based on their last names. Students must attend with a parent or legal guardian and are asked to have just one parent/guardian present.
At Portland High School, registration for seniors and sophomores will be on Monday. Seniors with last names beginning with A through F can register from 5 until 5:30, for G through N from 5:30 until 6, and O through Z from 6 until 6:30. Sophomores will follow the same format, from 6:30 until 7, 7 until 7:30, and 7:30 until 8.
On Tuesday, juniors and freshmen can register using the same system, with juniors registering from 5 until 6:30 and freshmen registering from 6:30 until 8.
Most of the required paperwork is online on the school’s website, phs.sumnerschools.org, and can be filled out ahead of time. Online registration opened on July 12, and forms can be found at bit.ly/PHS2021-22Registration. Forms not available online will be available in the front office at the in-person registration event.
Students will be able to order class T-shirts, purchase locks for their lockers and buy parking passes if eligible. A driver’s license and proof of vehicle registration will be required for parking passes. Class schedules will also be received on those nights.
Class fees may also be paid online at bit.ly/PHSSchoolPayments.
At Portland West Middle School, sixth-graders can register on Tuesday evening from 4 until 7, according to instructions on the school’s website. Seventh-graders and eighth-graders can register on Tuesday from 4 until 7.
All students must present two proofs of residence in order to register. New students and rising seventh-graders must also present an immunization record showing chicken pox and TDAP (tetanus, diptheria, pertussis) vaccinations.
“Our Welcome to the West registration nights will allow parents and students to: become familiar with our school, receive the student’s class schedule and locker number, take yearbook picture, learn about our school’s clubs, sports, organizations, and activities, turn in all ‘first of the year’ information, receive information about school insurance and fee waivers for free or reduced lunch, and purchase Portland West apparel,” school officials stated in information provided to the Leader.
Information about online registration is available at pwm.sumnerschools.org. Copies of needed forms are also available at the school itself.
At Portland East Middle School, sixth-graders can attend an open house on Monday, and seventh-graders and eighth-graders on Tuesday, from 4 until 7 each night. New students who were not in a Sumner County school last year can register on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Online registration is required for all students at pem.sumnerschools.org. Again, two proofs of residency and immunization records will be required when registering.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
