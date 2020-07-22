Portland schools have released their registration plans as well as their plans for opening the 2020-21 academic year.
“Every school has had to piggyback off of the main Sumner County school plan,” said Portland High Principal David Woods. “If you look at them, they’re all pretty much the same about serving meals, class transitions, cleaning classrooms, that kind of thing.”
Returning students will be able to register for school on Monday and Tuesday in specific time frames based on their last names.
Masks will be required based on Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt’s current mandate, and social distancing is encouraged.
At Portland High School, registration for seniors and sophomores will be held on Monday. Seniors with last names starting with A-F can register from 4 p.m.-4:30 p.m., G-K from 4:30-5, L-R from 5-5:30, and S-Z from 5:30-6. Sophomores will follow the same format from 6-8 p.m.
On Tuesday, juniors and freshmen can register using the same system, with juniors from 4-6 p.m. and freshmen from 6-8 p.m.
Students must attend with a parent or legal guardian and will be asked to remain in their vehicles in the front parking lot until their group is called. Parents with children in more than one grade may attend either night.
Most of the required paperwork is online at the school’s website, phs.sumnerschools.org, and can be filled out ahead of time. Forms not available online will be available in the front office either in advance or at registration.
Students will be able to order class T-shirts, purchase locks for their lockers and buy parking passes if eligible. A driver’s license and proof of vehicle registration will be required for parking passes.
At Portland West Middle School, sixth-graders can register on Monday from 4-6 p.m., according to instructions on the school’s website. Seventh-graders can register on Tuesday from 4-5:30 p.m., and eighth-graders on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m.
PWMS will also be open each weekday this week from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to help families register online and pick up copies of needed forms.
Portland East Middle School will be open July 20-24 from 8 a.m.-noon for the same purposes.
At Portland East Middle School, sixth-graders can register on Monday, with last names A-M from 4-6 p.m. and N-Z from 6-8 p.m., according to the school’s website. Seventh-graders can register on Tuesday with A-M from 4-5 p.m. and N-Z from 5-6 p.m., and eighth-graders on Tuesday, with A-M from 6-7 p.m. and N-Z from 7-8 p.m.
Schedules will be available to students at all three schools once they are registered.
Once schools reopen on Aug. 3, they will be using the blended model approved by the Sumner County Board of Education, with students in school two days a week and learning from home three.
Midday temperature checks will be conducted at all three schools. Exact procedures are available at the schools’ respective websites, as is more information about breakfast/lunch, restroom breaks, group gatherings, sanitizing classrooms and other areas of interest. Those websites are phs.sumnerschools.org, pem.sumnerschools.org and pwm.sumnerschools.org.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
