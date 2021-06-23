The Portland Police Department recently bid farewell to one of its longest-serving officers with the retirement of Sgt. Joey Rush.
“I wouldn’t trade my career for anything,” the 59-year-old Rush said. “It was great coming to Portland.”
Portland officials and his fellow officers celebrated Rush’s 27-year career with the city and 34 years overall in law enforcement at a reception held in his honor on his last day, June 10.
“Thank you for your years of service and dedication,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “What you may not know is … he said he wanted to do one more Strawberry Festival. We appreciate that.”
During the Portland City Council meeting that was held on June 7, Rush was presented with his service weapon as a gesture of thanks from the city.
“I cried when I got my gun, and it was over 100 people at the reception ... I teared up then too,” Rush said. “For 34 years, I put a gun on and did it for the people.”
The Portland native began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and in six years there, he became a member of the SWAT team and the department’s mounted patrol.
“That was my dream when I was a kid,” Rush said. “That’s what I wanted to do.”
In 1993, Rush joined the Portland Police Department and worked as a patrol officer until 2005, when he was promoted to detective. From 1995 until 2005, Rush also served as the agency’s DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer in conjunction with the city’s schools.
After becoming a detective, Rush worked in the criminal investigations division until 2019, when he transferred over to be the city’s first property standards officer.
“When I came up here, I became a hostage negotiator for the SWAT team,” Rush said. “I taught DARE for 10 years. Then, I was a CID for 14 years.”
In 2020, he was promoted to sergeant, and during that time, he has served as a direct supervisor over the animal control division, as well as maintaining his duties of property standards and codes enforcement.
“Joey and I worked together in CID for eight years … four of those we served as the agency’s only detectives under Lt. (Stan) Jones,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “(There were) countless numbers of crime scenes, practical jokes …
“He sat with me all night at Vanderbilt Hospital when my family was hit by a drunk driver. He leaves us on a high note to do what he loves most — being a husband, dad and granddad.”
Rush worked five homicide cases during his career. Two of those individuals who were involved are now deceased while three others are serving life sentences in prison without parole.
“I’m really respected by the citizens of Portland … that blows me away,” Rush said. “And the people I work with … they’re great. They’re brothers and sisters.”
In addition to spending more time with his family, Rush has a few other interests he hopes to increase the frequency of partaking in.
“I have a lot of catching up to do with my hunting and fishing,” Rush said. “I’m a big outdoors person.
“I also have a family member who has a business in town that I’m helping with.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
