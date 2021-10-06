LAFAYETTE — The visiting Portland High School girls soccer team rolled past Macon County last Tuesday, winning 9-0 in a game stopped with one minute remaining due to the mercy rule.
Portland scored two goals in the first half, getting one each from Allie Cranford and Jessica Roberts.
It was in the second half where the Lady Panthers broke the game open. In a five-minute span between the ninth minute of the second half and the 14th minute of the second half, Portland picked up goals from Cranford, Lillie Clifton and Roberts to turn a two-goal lead into a commanding 5-0 cushion.
“They’re a very organized team defensively, and we were possessing the ball well on our defensive and mid-third, but when we transitioned to attack, they had our number (in the first half),” Lady Panther head coach Ryan Goostree said. “We had to do some maneuvering around. We just weren’t doing well. We tell the girls that we want to possess the ball in the attacking third rather than just running up and taking a shot and using our speed. We tried to slow down the pace of the game, and have better shots on target.”
The strategy worked well as the Lady Panthers went on to score four more times. One of the goals was an own-goal where a Tigerette player accidentally put the ball in her own net.
Macon County head coach Terrance Pryor said that the first goal of the second half set off the scoring spree for Portland, and his team could not recover.
“That little stretch there was tough,” Pryor said. “We came out with good energy, but in the second half, after they got that first goal in the second half, it just kind of avalanched on us in the second half. We never really responded well.”
The other goals came from Buk Mut, Hayden Johns and Kilee Hamilton.
Pryor said that he knew that Portland’s speed and experience could be an issue for his squad.
“We knew that that was potentially an issue,” Pryor said. “Probably our weakest point as a team right now is building into our attacking third. We feel pretty good about our midfield possession, which is pretty good, but we knew we were going to have a hard time breaking their pressure. They’ve got a lot of older kids who have had lots of playing time. We knew we would struggle to alleviate pressure in front of our goal. I think that really played out in the second half. We couldn’t break their pressure. That got on our front foot, and we could never do anything about it.”
- Lady Panthers followed that up with a 5-0 victory at Greenbrier last Wednesday.
Portland led 2-0 at halftime.
Roberts produced a hat trick (scoring three goals) for the Lady Panthers, with Cranford accounting for the other two.
This was our third game in three days, so we started off sluggish but found some momentum in the second half,” Goostree — whose squad won those three matches (including a 7-1 win over neighboring Kentucky rival Franklin-Simpson on Monday) by a combined margin of 21-1 — said. “Greenbrier has improved over the last few years and had some early shots on us, but we were able to make adjustments to slow their progression down.”
Portland improved to 6-8-1 overall and to 2-2 in District 9-AA play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.