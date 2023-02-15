After two disappointing losses earlier in the week, the Portland girls and boys made a long trip to Clarksville to face Montgomery Central Friday evening and won both contests.
The girls defeated the Lady Indians 61-23 as seven different players reached the scoring column for the Purple.
Portland led 13-4 at the end of the opening quarter and extended that to 19, 31-12 at intermission. The lead swelled to 32, 49-17 heading into the final period where Coach Scott Steinbrecher cleared his bench.
“I thought we executed pretty high and crashed the boards tonight,” Steinbrecher said about the performance. “Cheyenne (Gregory) did a great job of getting us into our offense and we didn’t hesitate to shoot and that’s what we will need this week.”
The Lady Panthers will play White House tomorrow night in an elimination contest to start the district tournament.
Portland held a nine-point advantage in the first quarter as Gregory, Taya Totten, and Katie McCloud each recorded a 3-point bucket, Totten swished a short jumper, and Nyalouk Pal contributed to the offense with a basket.
McCloud had the hot hand in the second frame with ten points and Gregory added four as Portland built a double-digit margin and took a commanding lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Panthers, who blasted 11, 3-point baskets in the contest netted four in the third as the margin ballooned to 32 as the period ended.
The bench was cleared in the fourth as Ke’ava Bradley scored five while Kemiyah Kelsey knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game over the final eight minutes.
Portland finished with 21 field goals with 11 coming from the 3-point stripe. Totten and McCloud each tallied 16 to top the Purple while Gregory added 11. Kelsey contributed six, Bradley chipped in with five, Pal recorded four, and Makayla Bryant rounded out the offense with three.
Sarah Rankhorn paced the Lady Indians with 12.
The Portland boys survived a scare from the Indians and won 41-38.
Montgomery Central led by six, 38-32 with four minutes left to play. But the Panthers scored nine unanswered points to close out the contest.
“I think we got caught up looking ahead to the district tournament and forgot Montgomery Central is a very skilled and hungry team,” Coach John Ferguson remarked. “If you want to be a champion, you have to learn to win these types of games.”
Portland made 14 field goals including two from the 3-point stripe while the Indians connected on 15 shots.
The Panthers went nine of 11 at the charity stripe while the hosts were five of 13.
“You have games on the road like this, not shooting well and things not going your way,” Ferguson commented. “In the end, we pulled out the win, but if we end up playing them this Thursday (in an elimination district tournament game), the guys have got to lock in and not overlook this team or our season will end early.”
The two teams were tied at 10-10 after eight minutes of action before the Panthers took a slim 18-17 halftime margin. Chase Runyon tallied seven points in the first half while JoJo Lyles and Braden Thornton each added four, and Cody Carlson drilled a 3-pointer.
The Panthers led by two, 31-29 after three quarters of action. After a Will Napier free throw opened the final eight minutes of action, the Purple fell behind by six halfway through the fourth.
Portland went on a 9-0 run as Runyon tallied five, Paxton had a field goal and a charity toss, and Cody Carlson nailed a foul shot late as the Purple escaped with the win.
Runyon topped the Panthers with 17 points while Thornton scored eight and Carlson and Lyles had six points apiece. Paxton contributed three, and Will Napier rounded out the offense with one.
