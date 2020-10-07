A Portland teenager is facing 49 counts of sex-related charges after a multi-state investigation.
The 16-year-old, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was charged with 39 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of stalking and five counts of extortion.
Portland police joined the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and law enforcement agencies in Indiana and Kentucky in an effort to track the teen down.
Portland Lt. Jason Arnold said at the time of his arrest, police had identified seven victims in Tennessee, one in Kentucky and one in Indiana. Since the arrest, more victims have been identified, including a former teacher of the suspect from middle school. Arnold added that more charges are coming against the teen.
The teen went before a juvenile court judge and was ordered to home arrest and wear an ankle monitor. As part of the conditions of his release, he is required to stay off of social media and only use a computer for school work. Arnold said the case will remain in juvenile court, unless further investigation merits charges in criminal court.
“Unfortunately, in Tennessee, the charges he’s been charged with can’t be transferred to adult court,” Arnold said. “Barring something else that’s found, he’s going to stay in juvenile court.”
An investigation was launched in February of 2019 after a Portland father reported that his daughter was being victimized by the suspect, who reportedly created fake identities on social media and used the internet to convince dozens of teenage girls both locally and out of state to send him nude photos.
Anrold said that the teen created fake social media accounts and IP addresses as he coerced girls in multiple states into sending him nude photos and videos. The suspect reportedly targeted girls he went to school with in Portland, as well as girls in Kentucky and Indiana that he knew via social media.
“He started out with telling his victims he’ll spread rumors about them if they don’t comply,” Arnold said. “Some complied. Most didn’t. Then, it started escalating. He obtained nude photos of girls from other guys, sent by their girlfriends. He would send those to the girls, saying, ‘I’ve got this. You send me what I want, or I’ll post these.’ ”
From there, the suspect went on to reportedly threaten to beat and rape some of his victims unless they complied with his demands.
“It escalated, and one time, he threatened rape if she didn’t comply,” Arnold said.
Investigators have reportedly found that the suspect’s activities go back three years to when he was 13, Arnold said. Detectives have also reportedly found images of child pornography that the teen was trading online.
The investigation continues and Arnold said there are most likely more victims out there who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information on this case or who has been victimized in this matter is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434, ext. 770.
Portland police reminded parents of the dangers of social media and the need for parents to communicate these dangers to their children.
“They can be manipulated, and become a victim, without realizing it, until it’s too late. The problem is sometimes compounded when the child is too embarrassed about what happened to seek help from an adult and then becomes further victimized as a result. Keep an open line of communication with your child about these dangers, as well as what is appropriate to share with others, no matter the relationship,” Portland police said in an online statement.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
