A Portland teen arrested last month on multiple counts in a sexting/extortion case is now facing new charges and has been taken back into custody.
The teenager, identified as a 16-year-old male, faces 10 new charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and one charge each of stalking and extortion. He is already facing 39 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of stalking and five counts of extortion.
After the teen was released from juvenile detention and placed on house arrest, he allegedly went online and contacted a previous victim. The teen had been instructed by a juvenile judge to only access a computer to do school work and not to use social media at all.
“When he got out after a detention hearing, he got back on the Internet and contacted a victim through PlayStation chat,” said Portland Police Lt. Jason Arnold.
The victim’s mother contacted authorities, who investigated and found that the girl was one of the teen’s previous victims but had not yet been identified by law enforcement.
“We had pictures of the juvenile ... we just didn’t know who she was,” Arnold said. “This juvenile was actually dating the suspect and didn’t realize he was the same person who was doing this to her at the beginning of the year.”
The initial investigation began in 2019 after a father reported that his daughter was being victimized by the suspect, who reportedly created fake identities on social media and used the Internet to convince dozens of teenage girls both locally and out of state to send him nude photos and videos. The suspect reportedly later threatened to beat and rape some of his victims unless they complied with his demands.
Victims have been found thus far in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana.
When Portland police arrived at his home to arrest the suspect, his mother reportedly began cursing and screaming at the officers while refusing to allow them entry into the home.
“She wasn’t going to let him come outside and wasn’t going to let us take him,” Arnold said, while adding that the mother was not charged.
The teen eventually came out of his own volition and was taken into custody. He was returned to Sumner County’s juvenile facility and at press time remained incarcerated for what Arnold called “the foreseeable future.”
“He’s got more charges coming from different victims, but since he contacted her after not being supposed to be on the Internet, we had another hearing, and (the judge) locked him back up,” Arnold said.
Investigation into the teen’s online activities continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434, ext. 770.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
