Portland will continue to broadcast meetings of the Planning Commission after the City Council unanimously voted on Oct. 18 to continue the practice.
At its Oct. 12 meeting, Planning Commission members split 3-3 on advancing a resolution to the council asking to have the broadcasts cease. Planning Chairman Jessica Hunter said at that meeting she felt if citizens cared enough about what Planning did, they could attend meetings.
City Attorney John Bradley advised against ending the practice of airing those meetings, saying, “I think it’s a bad idea to discontinue. It’s one of those things where once you start, if you stop it looks like you’re trying to hide something. We don’t want the people to think anything’s being hidden.”
The city began broadcasting Planning Commission meetings after the COVID-19 pandemic began and the state allowed government meetings to be conducted online.
Bradley also advised that the ultimate decision was up to the City Council and not Planning, and that the resolution had failed at the Planning meeting as it did not receive a majority of votes.
“They didn’t understand why Planning was filmed and not other commissions,” noted Alderwoman Megann Thompson, who also serves on Planning. “It was mentioned the Industrial Board is not televised…”
“I know the members of the Planning Commission; they’re good people and I don’t think they had any ill intent in that,” added Alderman Jody McDowell. “Some people just don’t like to be on camera.”
Vice Mayor Drew Jennings said if citizens requested that other boards’ meetings be broadcasted, it could be done. He noted that the most controversial decisions typically come from the Planning Commission and the City Council.
At the request of Mayor Mike Callis the resolution was amended to state the broadcasts would continue, rather than being discontinued.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.