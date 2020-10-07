Need something to do on Saturday that’s not yard work or household chores?
The Portland Fall Festival is taking place beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Portland around Market Street.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce is putting on the fall festival to give the community something to do after so many events have been canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the annual Strawberry Festival.
“Since we were not able to have the Strawberry Festival this year, we decided to do this,” Chamber of Commerce representative Kristen Daughtry said. “It’s planned to be just an event for this year.”
The fall festival will feature something fun for all ages. For young kids, there will be a free hayride from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North Russell Street. Children must ride with an adult.
The Portland Fire Department will also have one of its trucks on display for those waiting in line for the hayride.
There will also be a kid zone, featuring activities such as a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting and farm animals. The kid zone stage will be the site of magic shows beginning at noon.
For music lovers, there will be a number of performers on the TriStar Portland stage on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Those scheduled to perform are Zac Taylor at 10 a.m., Rockland Road at 11 a.m., Makayla McDowell at 1 p.m., Bitty James Ladd at 2 p.m., Chet Lawrence at 3 p.m. and KIXX beginning at 4 p.m.
Local fruit carver Carl Franklin Jones will be displaying his skills for all to see from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. More than 40 food and craft vendors will also be on hand for those who want to get a little shopping done or who get hungry between events.
Food vendors scheduled to participate are Texas Twister, Candy Clouds, Unlimited Solutions/Wild Bills Soda, the Lunch Box, Big Al’s, Big Poppa Corn, Nanny and Papa’s Concession and Ohana Ice Hut.
For football fans who don’t want to miss Saturday’s college football action, a tailgate zone sponsored by Exit Realty Garden Gate Team and Joanie Neal-Acopia Home Loans will show Southeastern Conference games. A pre-game show will air at 10 a.m., followed by the Vanderbilt/South Carolina game at 11 a.m., Tennessee/Georgia at 2:30 p.m. and Alabama/Ole Miss at 5 p.m.
There will also be photo opportunities available with the new murals in the Portland area and a mural art crawl, featuring art made by local students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Portland.
A classic car cruise-in will begin on Main Street at 2 p.m., and the day will be capped by a fireworks show beginning at 7 p.m. Chairs will be available for rent for $2, or individuals can bring their own.
“We’ve got a lot of great stuff going on,” Daughtry said. “I’m glad we’re able to do a community event right now. I think a lot of people are looking for things to do.”
Some of the roads in downtown Portland will be closed off for the festival beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Those streets include Market Street, the gazebo parking lot off of Market Street, North Russell Street and Main Street. Parking will be available in the city lot off East McGlothlin Street, the First Baptist Church lot and other downtown parking areas.
Businesses in the area where roads are shut down will still be open. Patrons of those businesses are asked to park in the East McGlothlin parking lot.
For more information on Saturday’s festival, call the Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032 or email Daughtry at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
