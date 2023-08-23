It is 2023, and society seems to have an overall negative reaction toward government and police departments around the world. Videos on social media go viral each day due to the simple fact that there are individuals out there that would rather record a situation than help. Simply put, it is harder today than ever before for law enforcement officers to do their jobs. People see these videos and think law enforcement is a body of men and women out to “get” the average person. That could not be further from the truth, and the Portland Police Department wants to change that perception with a program that allows the everyday citizen an inside look at what it is like to be a police officer in today’s world.
Lieutenant Chris Arthur with the Portland Police Department heads the Citizens Police Academy and has high hopes for its continued success.
“The program was done years and years ago, although not to the scale or depth we are doing it today,” Arthur said. “This is the third year we are doing this. It’s basically a community outreach program to anyone (with a qualifying background check) to participate in. It provides a learning experience about not only policing in general but about what the officers of Portland do for their community on a daily basis.”
The program is designed to be as transparent as possible to the community of Portland as it teaches the ins and outs of what a police officer faces and deals with each day.
“During these programs, we are open to questions. It provides one-on-one time with the attendees for a more in-depth experience,” said Arthur. “We teach about drug interdiction (preventing illicit drugs from reaching their destination), C.I.D. (criminal investigation division), S.W.A.T., and traffic stops.
“We want to provide a lot more information about what we do, and do it in an environment that is hands-on”
“As said before, this is the third year. The last two have been relatively successful, and we’ve had a really good time so far,” said Arthur. “We try each year to get more people involved and to have a better turnout than the previous year in order to keep the program going. We want each year to bemore successful than the last.”
The White House Police Department had to close its program due to a lack of interest and low attendance. Arthur expressed the desire that the Portland Police Department has to keep going with its program.
“Unfortunately, with the atmosphere as it is nowadays with police in general, we want to keep this going in order to try and break that stigma that seems to follow police officers around the globe,” Arthur said. “We are just like everyone else, we have families of our own, and we worry about their safety as well as everyone else’s. We aren’t the enemy. We are sworn to protect the community and we take pride in doing so.”
Interested individuals can go to the City of Portland website for more information about the Police Academy at https://cityofportlandtn.gov
