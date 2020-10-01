Portland voters will have two opportunities this month to hear from candidates seeking to serve on the city council.
The Portland Cable Commission and Portland Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a pair of candidate forums in which all eight candidates will be invited to take part.
The Cable Commission will be held on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and will be aired on WQKR 101.7-FM/1270-AM and also streamed on Facebook. The forum will take place during the group’s luncheon on Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Southern Occasions Event Center on North Russell Street and will also be streamed via Facebook.
“The Portland Chamber has done a candidate forum for several years, trying to get the information out to the businesses and everyone,” said Sherri Ferguson, president of the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
Four seats — those currently held by Thomas Dillard, Brian Harbin, John Kerley and Jody McDowell — are up in the 2020 election cycle. Harbin and Kerley are not seeking re-election, while Dillard and McDowell are.
The other six candidates are: Brian Woodall, a retired Army veteran who owns Bloomin’ Deals; Penny Barnes, who works at ITW in Gallatin; Gail Gentry, a realtor with Exit Realty Garden Gate; James Toney, an HVAC salesman with more than 20 years of experience; Chirag Patel, owner of Drakewood Market and Drakewood Auto Sales in Portland; and Lloyd Dunn, who is employed by Med Center Health.
“With eight candidates, you need to get as much information as you can, because even in a forum, you’re only going to be able to ask a few questions because there’s so many of them,” Ferguson said.
Citizens can submit questions for the chamber’s forum by emailing Ferguson at sherri@portlandcofc.com.
“We will put those on our list,” said Ferguson, who added that the chamber and cable commission are coordinating to try to have different questions at each forum. “We’re going to try and ask as many as we can between the two forums.”
The top four vote-getters on election day (Nov. 3) will win election to the four open council seats.
Early voting starts on Oct. 14. Registered voters can early vote in Gallatin at Freedom Church each weekday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon., through Oct. 29.
A satellite location will be located at Portland First Baptist Church from Oct. 15-16 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Other satellite locations in Sumner County are listed on the election commission’s website, votesumnertn.org.
Applications for absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 27. For voters to see if they are eligible, they can contact the election office.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.