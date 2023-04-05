The Portland track team continues to have a good season so far with 23 top 10 finishes in last week’s Greenwood all-comers competition at Bowling Green.
Among those 23 events, Portland claimed four- first place spots.
Will Hester took first place in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. The junior posted a time of 18.60 in the 110’s and a 43.87 mark in the 300’s. Ben Bradley came in first in the long jump with a leap of 18:05.00 while Seth Rippy earned the top spot in the discus with a throw of 127-09.00.
Logan Barger was third in the 100 meters with a run of 12.17 and nailed down a second spot in the 200’s with a time of 24.64. Reginald Shannon was second in the 110-meter hurdles by securing a time of 19.44. Alex Swift collected a third-place spot in the 400 meters by recording a mark of 59.62.
Caden Ausbrooks had a run of 5:16.42 in the 1600s that was good for a fourth- place spot and was ninth in the 800s with a time of 2:27.44. Bradley was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5:04.00. Will Napier’s toss of 97-05.00 in the discus throw was good for fifth and Shawn Sebring took sixth in the discus at 95-11.00. Seth Rippy added a seventh-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 35-01.50.
Kaleb Peacock was ninth in the 400s with a run of 1:01.90. Hunter Hester was eighth in the 1600s with a run of 5:43.58 and 11th in the 800s.
Other participants include Ja’Narius Burnley and Aiden Bell who came in 13th and 16th respectively in the 100 meters. Michael Akridge took 13th in the 200-meter dash. Hunter Hester was 11th in the 800s and Xander Sayar finished 14th.
Mason Schmanskey has a 11th place spot in the 1600s and Ian Rippy was 17th. Shannon came in 13th in the long jump and Lazavien Fitts recorded a 17th place finish.
Napier was 16th in the shot put and Sebring came in 20th.
The 4 x 100 relay team of Barger, Isaac Hoke, Bradley, and Bell was seventh with a 48.01 time and the 4 x 100 b team consisting of Akridge, Duke, Fitts, and Burnley finished 13th. The 4 x 200 quartet of Bradley, Barger, Bell, and Burnley came in third at 1:41.61.
The 4 x200 b team of Mario Haley, Emilano Duke, Seth Rippy, and Akridge came in ninth.
The girls also fared well in the meet with Jenna Towles coming in second in the 800s and fourth in the 1600s. Towles recorded a run of 2:40.03 in the 800s and a mark of 5:52.91 in the 1600s. Emerson Bean came in ninth in the shot put with a toss of 20-08.50 and was 11th in the discus.
Zoey Thornton claimed a 10th-place spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a 25.63 mark. The 4 x 100 relay team consisting of Pal, Hailey Rivera, Thornton, and Kimaria Woods was eighth at a time of 1:03.89 and the 4 x 200 squad took fifth by recording a 2:14.64 time.
In the 100s, Nyaluak Pal was 16th, Clara Fleming took 28th, and Thornton recorded a 30th place finish. Camden Bean came in 11th in the 1600s.
The girls finished in tenth place with 18 points and the boys were second after collecting 97 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.