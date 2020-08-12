Portland voters will have the opportunity in November to decide whether to raise the local option sales tax by a half-cent.
The Portland City Council approved on second reading at its Aug. 3 meeting a measure to put the issue before the public. A previous attempt to increase the local sales tax failed in 2018, with 63.87% of voters opposing an increase. Voters also rejected an increase in 2016 with 68% opposed.
“We’ve tried this a couple times, but never really promoted it,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “We at least want to educate folks, so they can make their decision.”
If approved, the local option sales tax would go from 2.25% to 2.75%. The ordinance states that, if passed, the additional proceeds would be used for street paving and street improvements in Portland.
Finance Director Doug Yoeckel said the calculation was an estimate of slightly more than $800,000 that would be raised if the referendum passed.
“If we can do this, it will change the dynamic of the city of Portland,” Callis said. “In a few years, we’ll get on to a cycle (of paving). This will achieve that.”
Callis added that there were subdivisions in Portland that had not been paved since they were first built.
The council also approved on first reading the adoption of the 2018 International Codes for inspection and building provisions.
Other planning and codes measures approved included the creation of a Residential Redevelopment Overlay and two rezonings.
“This gives flexibility for non-conforming lots in the older part of the city to allow redevelopment,” Callis said. “We’re already seeing some of this take place. This will give developers and contractors a little more leeway in how to manage these lots.”
The rezonings were for property on Highway 259 to RS-15 (low density residential) and on Freedom Drive to R-10 (low density residential).
The council also approved a developer’s agreement for the development of Orchard Place Subdivision on West Market Street and W.B. Dye Road.
All those measures will come back for a second reading.
Aldermen approved on second reading an agreement for $193,000 in engineering services related to phase II of the city’s Intelligent Transportation System. The project is designed to put in an interconnected signal system along Highway 109 and redo the timing of the signals to improve traffic flow.
“We’ve found a lot of issues ... we continue to hear about issues at 109 and 76, that the light doesn’t change,” Callis said. “One of the things we’ve discussed is expanding the sensors in those areas. We just did the one on Market Street, and it’s seeming to work a lot better.”
Also under public works, the council approved extending a contract with Perdue Trucking for rock/gravel hauling, engineering services for sewer point repairs and a 50-foot boom mowing deck for the street department.
The city council discussed bids for a new traffic signal at Highway 52 and Searcy Lane. Two bids were received, with the low bid coming in at slightly more than $82,000 for all new equipment and just below $63,000, with the ability to reuse some equipment.
“If we can save any money, I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” said alderman Thomas Dillard.
Alderman Mike Hall added, “I would rather someone jump my case about spending than see one accident out there. I’m willing to bite the bullet on that and see if we can’t get something rolling.”
Callis said that a resolution to approve a bid would be coming at a future meeting.
The council also approved a resolution to approve the speed limit along Magnolia Springs Road from 30 miles per hour to 40.
“I think 40’s reasonable,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “It’s residential now, but it is a wide road, and the speed limit used to be 55 through there.”
The council also approved $64,790 in expenditures for 14 non-profit entities over the 2021 fiscal year.
The Portland City Council will next meet on Aug. 17.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
