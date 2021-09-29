HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland West Middle School football team kept rolling last Tuesday night by blasting Ellis, 54-12, at Hendersonville High School’s Memorial Stadium.
The final score tied the school record for most points in a game.
Quarterback Cayden Lane also tied the record for most touchdown passes in a single campaign and needs 56 yards to break the school record in passing yards.
The Panthers finished with 271 yards rushing on just 12 plays for a 22.6 average, with six different runners touching the football in the backfield. Isaac Hoke led the way with 100 yards on just three carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Shawn Sebring added 76 yards and reached the end zone twice.
Landen Gregory also found the end zone for the Panthers.
Lane completed both of his pass attempts for 83 yards, Jay Burnley on the receiving end of a 64-yard scoring pass.
Portland West (6-0) finished with 354 total yards on 14 plays for a 25.3 average per play.
Burnley also had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The defense allowed 4 yards in the opening half to Ellis, and the Cougars (3-4) finished with 138 for the evening.
Caleb Bates topped the defense with six tackles, and Isaiah Patton and Avery Hughes each had five.
“I was proud of our players’ effort tonight,” Panther head coach Kyle Lane said. “We played our brand of football, and the runners capitalized on excellent blocking by the offensive line. To gain so many yards on such few plays is a testament to our offensive scheme and execution by our players. The second-team offense was able to find the end zone and executed efficiently as well.”
Lane was equally impressed with his defense in shutting out the Cougars.
“We tackled well, played with effort on our pursuit angles, and held good gap integrity,” Lane said. “The defensive line was dominant. They combined for 24 tackles, six tackles for losses, six quarterback pressures and a sack.”
After facing cross-town rival Portland East last night, Portland West will play in the county championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
