The unbeaten Portland West Middle School football team had run over teams in winning its first five games this season.
Last Tuesday night was another exhibit of that explosive offense as the Panthers rolled to a 46-12 win over visiting Shafer at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
Isaac Hoke ran for 187 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns, while Keilen Dalton added 127 on seven rushes and scored twice as the Panthers finished with 381 yards on the ground in remaining unbeaten.
Portland West has reached the 300-yard mark in total offense in three consecutive games.
“We didn’t have the best week of practice,” Panther head coach Kyle Lane said. “You play like you practice, and we knew we would be sloppy at times.”
Portland West almost lost a fumble on its opening drive and did fumble on their its possession.
The Panther offense started to click in the second quarter with a trio of scores and 147 yards to go into a lengthy halftime — due to a lightening delay — with a 30-6 lead.
“The way Shafer was lining up on defense and coming from everywhere was hard to figure out for our backs and linemen,” Lane said. “Shafer is aggressive and fast, and they cause mistakes. When we figured out what they were doing and we made adjustments, we were okay.”
The Green Wave finished with 138 yards of offense and added a kickoff return for a touchdown after the Panthers’ second touchdown.
Hunter Harper led the defense with eight tackles, while Isaiah Patton and Tony Hand finished with three each. Patton had a fumble recovery, and Dalton came up with an interception.
Dalton put Portland West on the scoreboard with a 14-yard run and added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 edge with 3:03 left in the first quarter.
Portland West found the end zone at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter as Hoke covered the 33 yards to the end zone in three plays and scored on a 2-yard dash.
After the Shafer kickoff return, the Panthers took advantage of runs by Shawn Sebring, Hoke and Dalton to set up Hoke’s 2-yard touchdown run. Hoke found a seam in the defense and went in for the conversion run, extending the advantage to 22-6.
The Portland West defense stopped the Green Wave on a fourth-and-short situation and scored in two plays as Jay Burnley ran for 30 yards and Hoke notched his third touchdown of the half. Dalton’s conversion run upped the spread to 30-6.
After the lightning delay, Shafer came out and put together an 11-play series that ended 5 yards short of the end zone. Portland West took over and scored on a 67-yard gallop by Dalton.
Dalton completed the two-point conversion on the first play of the fourth quarter, creating a 38-6 margin.
The Green Wave struck back on a pass play that resulted in a touchdown.
However, Hoke concluded the scoring for the Panthers with a 55-yard scoring scamper and added the two-point conversion run as well.
Portland West will close the regular season by facing off against cross-town rival Portland East next Tuesday.
