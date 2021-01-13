The Portland West Middle School boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 34-26 victory over visiting Hawkins last Thursday night.
The Panthers held a double-digit lead through most of the second half and made 6 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach after the Commandos had cut the advantage to six points with 1:40 left to play.
“I want to start by applauding my eighth-grade boys,” Portland West head coach Alex Meadow said. “They have been through so much this year with not being allowed to play several times due to COVID concerns and games getting cancelled. Tonight was the first time we were at full strength the entire year. I told my eighth-grade boys that tonight is their night and they need to set a tone right from the beginning.”
The Panthers led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter as Jack Regan buried a 3-pointer, and Tristan Calvert, Ben Bradley and Lex Stagner each added a field goal.
Five different players tallied for Portland West in the second stanza as the Panthers outscored the Commandos 8-1 to build a 17-8 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, Portland West built a double-digit lead as Bradley opened the half with a jumper and Calvert sank a basket for a 21-8 spread.
After a Hawkins foul shot, Bradley connected again for a 14-point lead at 23-9.
The Commandos made two charity tosses before Colton Sanders finished up the scoring with a single free throw as the Panthers led 24-11.
Two quick baskets by Hawkins closed the gap to nine, and Colton Sanders fired in a jumper before the Commandos made back-to-back buckets to pull to within six, 26-20 points.
Portland West iced the contest by making six free throws. Brody Sanders made 3 of 4. Bradley sank 2 of 4 attempts, and Colton Sanders netted one free throw.
Bradley also recorded a field goal in the final minute.
“Hawkins is a well-coached team, and our job was defense first and foremost,” Meadows said. “We had great leadership out there and managed to get several big defensive plays thanks to our eighth-graders. I thought we made some great plays moving the ball on offense and finding the open man. We need to tighten up our passing on offense, but I’m very impressed with our win.
“I’m thankful we were able to honor our eighth-graders with a win on last home game on their homecourt.”
Bradley topped Portland West in scoring with 11 points, with Calvert and Colton Sanders each scoring six. Brody Sanders had five points, and Regan and Stagner rounded out the scoring with three each.
The Panthers finished with 12 field goals.
Last Monday, the Panthers lost to Westmoreland, 36-22. The Eagles led 13-7 at the end of the first period and extended that to 24-13 at halftime.
Portland West trailed by 10 points, 28-18, after three quarters, and Westmoreland outscored the Panthers 8-4 over the final six minutes of play to create the winning margin of victory.
Stagner had a team-high 10 points, while Ryan McGee and Evan Brown both tallied four. Colton Sanders and Isaac Hoke followed with two apiece.
- The Portland West girls dropped a couple of contests to Westmoreland and Hawkins last week to conclude the regular season.
Last Thursday, the Lady Panthers dropped their final home game of the year by losing to Hawkins, 41-17.
“We struggled offensively tonight,” Portland West girls head coach Rachel James said. “We couldn’t get into any rhythm and couldn’t get moving. I hated the regular season ended like this.”
Portland West trailed 14-2 at the end of the opening six minutes of play and faced a 24-8, halftime deficit. The Panther girls were behind by 17 after three periods, and Hawkins cruised to the win.
Hailey Rosasco paced Portland West with five points. Isabella Curtis and Kenslee Gregory each tallied four, and Mia Humphrey and Aiden Hughes contributed two each.
James spoke of her three eighth graders after the game.
“Mia had a rough night,” James said. “She rolled her ankle and got in foul trouble. Mia is one of the top post players in (the) AA (division) in the county. Hailey is a good defender, and Aiden got minutes as the season went on and plays good defense.”
Both Portland West teams are playing in the county’s AA tournament at Portland East this week.
