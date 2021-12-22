The Portland West boys took charge of their game with Knox Doss-Drakes Creek last Monday night and rolled to a 42-28 victory over the visitors.
After an early 3-3 tie, the Panthers dominated by outscoring the Mustangs 14-2 to lead 17-5 after one quarter of action.
Portland was never threatened and led by nine at halftime and took a 31-19 advantage into the fourth period.
“We had a good game plan tonight,” Portland West coach Alex Meadows said afterwards. “The coaching staff watched film of Knox Doss. They are a very good basketball team, and Brent Cothron is a good coach. You walk into their gym and see all the banners hanging. It’s a winning program. But we tried our best to strike with our height inside and let our offense work for us.”
Keilen Dalton fired in eight, first-half points, including most from inside for a game-high 17 points while Tristan Calvert finished with nine. Avery Hughes tallied six, and Evan Brown and Evan Ferguson each contributed five.
“I’m proud of the boys tonight,” Meadows remarked. “We know we would have a tough battle. I could down the list of the kids that contributed tonight. “
Brown opened up the scoring on an old fashion three-point play, but the Mustangs tied the game at 3-3. After that, Portland West got five points from Dalton, four by Hughes, a Ferguson three-point bucket and a Calvert basket in leading 17-5 at the end of the period.
Knox Doss outscored the Panthers 8-5 in the second to trail 22-13 at the break.
The Purple went back up by 10 in the third and led 31-19 as Dalton filled the hoop with three and Hughes, Calvert, and Brown each tallied two.
Portland West maintained a comfortable lead over the final six minutes of action as Dalton fired in six points and Calvert and Ferguson added three and two points respectively as Portland West won by a comfortable margin.
