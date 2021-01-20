The Portland West Middle School boys claimed third place in last Wednesday evening’s consolation game of the Sumner County Conference AA division tournament, capturing a 25-22, double-overtime win over Westmoreland at Portland East Middle School.
The Panthers trailed 7-2 after the first period but took a 14-13 advantage into the locker room at the break.
Portland West led 18-16 after three quarters of play and the two teams battled to a 20-20 deadlock at the end of regulation.
Neither team scored in the first overtime, but Brody Sanders popped a jumper to open the second extra period. Westmoreland tied the score at 22-22, but Evan Brown knocked down a shot and Ryan McGee sank a free throw for the winning margin of victory.
“We feel really blessed this year,” Portland West head coach Alex Meadows said. “This team has fought through a lot. We’ve had multiple line-ups and substitutions, and just battling 2020. The boys committed to get better and were persist in bettering themselves. Overall, we are very humbled and thrilled with how great this season was.”
Tristan Calvert topped the Panthers with nine points, with Ben Bradley adding eight and Brody Sanders finishing with four. Evan Brown had three, and Ryan McGee contributed one.
Kyler Abell paced the Eagles with nine points, and Miles Fitzpatrick followed with eight.
“Westmoreland had phenomenal offensive play tonight,” Meadows said. “Their No. 5 (Kyler Abell) and No. 24 (Miles Fitzpatrick) caused a lot of commotion in there tonight. They are going to be a threat. We tried some different things on them the best we could. We found out to let the boys’ hearts speaks for their action and put them in man (defense) and roll with man, and that was our best course of action.”
Calvert supplied Portland West’s lone field goal of the first frame as the Purple trailed 7-2. The Eagles were led by Fitzpatrick with a 3-pointer and baskets by Abell and Zander Carter.
Portland West built a one-point, halftime lead by outscoring their opponent 12-6 in the second stanza to hold a 14-13 edge. Calvert tallied five points in the quarter, while teammate Bradley netted four.
Westmoreland got a four-point effort from Abell in the second period.
The Panthers got a pair of field goals by Bradley in the third quarter, while Abell popped in a jumper for the Eagles as Portland West led 18-16.
Neither team scored for almost four minutes of the fourth quarter until Zander Hodge drilled a 3-pointer.
Calvert dropped in a shot bucket for Portland West for a 20-19 margin, but Abell tied the game at 20 with a foul shot with 10 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Last Thursday evening, the Portland West girls dropped a 20-19 decision to Hawkins in their consolation game.
After dropping a 41-17 contest to the Lady Commandoss three weeks ago, Portland West showed a considerable improvement in Thursday’s rematch.
“When we played a few weeks ago, we were just coming back from the break, and we couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Portland West head coach Rachel James said. “This time, we followed the game plan. But it was hard to watch us get the shots we wanted to win this game, but sometimes, the game just doesn’t go in your favor. This was one of those games.”
Portland West trailed 8-6 after one period of action as Mia Humphrey, Isabella Curtis and Kenslee Gregory scored.
Harah Mack opened up the third quarter with a jumper for the Lady Commandos, but Humphrey kept Portland West close by sinking one of two charity tosses.
Both teams had trouble finding the basket over the final four minutes of the period as Hawkins scored the only three points to build a 20-15 advantage heading into the final six minutes of action.
Portland West closed the gap to one, 20-19, on baskets by Madison Fitzpatrick at the 4:07 mark.
Neither team would score after that as the Panther girls missed six shots and committed three turnovers, while Hawkins had three misses and a trio of turnovers over that span.
Humphrey topped Portland West offensively with seven points, while Curtis tallied six and Fitzgerald, Gregory and Guorchick Mut rounded out the scoring with two each.
“This group of girls has probably the best attitude to learning new things and everyone doing their job on the team and no me players,” James said. “The tournament didn’t go as planned, but Coach (Jessica) Ebinger and I are very proud of them showing up every day to work and get better.”
