Portland West boys split a pair of games last week, losing to Knox Doss 40-26 before rebounding with an 53-9 victory over Hawkins.
“Monday, we didn’t play our game against Knox Doss,” Coach Alex Meadows said. “Our shots weren’t falling, and we let that get us down. We really played a rough game overall. Knox Doss won the hustle battle. It was just a bad performance.”
The two teams were tied at 6-6 but the Mustangs took a 15-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. Knox Doss used a strong third quarter effort in extending their lead to nine and held on for the 14-point margin of victory.
Evan Brown reached double figures for Portland West with 10, while Keilen Dalton had six, Cayden Lane and J.J. Shrum each tallied four and Tristan Calvert finished with two.
Portland West came back with a 53-9 win over Hawkins Thursday evening. The Purple roared out to a 18-1 lead in the first period and coasted to the win.
“Our boys played incredibly hard and rushed for every loose basketball and rebound,” Meadows pointed out. “Our eighth grade leadership was great. They played one of the best games I’ve seen them play. Calvert, Brown, Lane, Dalton, Hughes, and Sebring gave it all they had.”
Calvert topped all scorers with 19 points while Brown and Evan Ferguson each added eight. Henry Hester collected a pair of three-pointers for six points, Dalton tallied four, Shawn Sebring had three, Lane and T.J. Diviney each recorded two and Will Caudill finished with one.
East boys split two games
Portland East also split its two games last week. Last Monday, the Panthers dealt Merrol Hyde a 32-24 setback.
Portland East trailed 7-4 after six minutes of action but came back with a strong second quarter by outscoring the Hawks 10-3 to hold a14-10 advantage at halftime.
Ladarius Leduc scored 10 points including a pair of three-pointers to lead Portland East while Quenten Totten had seven, Jesiah Scharklet scored six, Elijah Syndor had three, and Wyatt Napier, Zane Wlliams, Alex Swift, and David Summers each rounded out the scoring with two. Totten also a three-point bucket.
Portland East collected 12 field goals and made five free throws.
Last Thursday, Knox Doss came to town and defeated Portland East, 58-24.
Syndor paced the Panthers with five points, Summers added four, Leduc and Scotty Jones each tallied three. Napier, Brogan High, and Tuff Meadors each recorded two and Totten had one.
Portland East recorded 10 field goals and was two of four at the charity stripe.
