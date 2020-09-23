The Portland West Middle School football team picked up its first win of the season by defeating visiting Station Camp 8-6 last Tuesday evening at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
After giving up 43 yards on the Bison’s opening scoring drive, the Panther defense tightened and gave up just 83 yards over the remainder of the contest, including keeping the visitors out of the end zone on their two-point conversion attempt.
“Station Camp came out with a brand-new offense,” Portland West Kyle Lane said. “Once we made the adjustment, the defense played well. We had to fight there at the end, but not giving up the two-point conversion early in the contest, that was big. It was the difference in the ball game.”
The Bison scored on their first series of the evening, reaching the end zone in nine plays for a 6-0 advantage with less than a minute left in the opening period.
The Panthers had two drives that ended in punts in the first half but finally broke through on their third opportunity.
From their own 37 yard line, Portland West moved downfield as Isaac Hoke ran for 8 yards before Jay Burnley hauled in a 12-yard pass. Hoke finished off the march with a 42-yard scoring romp.
Quarterback Keilen Dalton broke through the defense for the successful two-point conversion run, and the Panthers led 8-6.
Station Camp threatened late in the first half by advancing the football to the Portland West 21 yard line before the clock ran out.
Portland West made a couple of defensive stands in the second half, including one in the fourth quarter. The Panthers took over after stopping the visitors on a fourth-down conversion attempt.
Portland West took four minutes off of the clock before failing to move the chains on a fourth-down try.
The Bison had one last chance to score, but Zachary Wilber intercepted a pass to seal the win.
“Its always nice to win,” Lane said. “The guys have been working hard, and we have improved each week.”
Portland West finished with 126 total yards, with Hoke accumulating 95 on the ground and in the air. Dalton completed 2 of 3 passes for 31 yards, and Burnley ran for 25 yards and had a 12-yard reception.
Station Camp complied 127 yards.
Portland West closes out the season with their annual match with city rival Portland East next Tuesday.
