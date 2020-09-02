Entering into the 2020 football season, Portland West Middle School head football coach Kyle Lane knew his young team would take some lumps with a majority of starters never seeing action at the middle-school level before, and a 26-6 loss to visiting Knox Doss at Drakes Creek on Aug. 25 was a perfect example.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 20-0 lead before the Panthers settled in and played better over the final two quarters of action.
“It took us awhile to get going,” Lane said. “The first half was basically an adjustment to the speed of the game. In the second half, we finally got a little offensive rhythm, and the defense settled in. We made some coaching adjustments that helped us to stop what they were doing offensively. As the game went on, our brains started to adjust to how to play against another team that was going full speed. I would say the fact that we improved as the game went on is a positive.”
The Panthers gave up a 72-yard touchdown run on Knox Doss’ first play from scrimmage, and a fumble led to another Mustang score.
Portland West had three drives in the first half but couldn’t score.
Knox Doss added another touchdown late in the half to create a 20-0 margin at halftime, and the visitors found the end zone again to extend their lead to 28-0.
The Panthers struck late as Isaac Hoke finished off a nine-play drive with a 2-yard romp to the end zone.
Hoke complied 48 yards on ten carries, with quarterback Keilen Dalton adding 26 on nine tries.
Knox Doss finished with 235 yards on 26 plays, while the Panthers rushed for 105 yards, all on the ground.
“We have three good runners in Keilen Dalton (quarterback), Jay Burnley (wingback), and Isaac Hoke (tailback),” Lane said. “All three players run the football effectively, but they have to maintain their level of effort when they are blocking and carrying out their fakes as well. With middle schoolers, it takes some time for them to understand that every paly requires their full effort and attention.”
Eighth-grader Malaki Marshall, the only starter returning from last season’s squad, was a valuable leader on the field, according to Lane.
“His play spoke for itself,” Lane said. “His non-verbal leadership was key when showing the players the level of play that we must attain.”
Lane can boast of a talented seventh-grade class that won three super bowls in three different age divisions in the Middle Tennessee Junior Pro League. However, those players are adjusting to the middle-school level.
“The hardest part of the transition is learning the standard with which we have to play,” Lane said. “There is a certain effort that is mandatory to play this game. I feel like the effort of the players was lacking throughout the game. The film allowed us to show the players how they looked on the game field. Many of them was shocked at their level of effort when they actually saw the film. It was a great learning experience and I expect a different team, effort-wise, this coming Tuesday.”
