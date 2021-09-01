The Portland West Middle School football team kept rolling last Tuesday night with a 30-18 win over visiting Hunter at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The Panthers rolled up 254 yards of offense and scored all four touchdowns on the ground.
“The kids played hard tonight,” Portland West head coach Kyle Lane said. “We had quite a few go out with cramps, so we had backups to step up.
“Hunter is an athletic and physical team. Our boys did a great job of doing their job and forcing Hunter to earn every yard.”
The Buccaneers finished with 178 yards on 29 plays.
Shawn Sebring rushed for 94 yards on 15 attempts, while Isaac Hoke added 51 yards on 10 carries.
Quarterbacks Cayden Lane and Keilen Dalton combined to complete 3 of 9 pass attempts for 75 yards.
Jay Burnley had two receptions for 61 yards, and Dalton hauled in one pass for 14.
Portland West scored first when Hoke capped off a five-play, 50-yard march with a 5-yard dash to the end zone. Hoke also recorded the two-point conversion for an 8-0 edge.
The drive was highlighted by a 23-yard carry by Burnley on a reverse.
The Panthers struck again with a 16-play, 75-yard series.
Sebring crossed the goal line for the Purple. The score was setup by a pair of passes by Lane, one to Burnley covering 22 yards and the another to Dalton for 14. Hoke also added carries of 11 and 12 on the drive.
Hunter broke through on a 42-yard touchdown run but failed to convert the two-point conversion, leaving the visitors trailing 14-6.
A 39-yard pass play from Dalton to Burnley allowed the Panthers to strike quick as Sebring capped the two-play series with a touchdown run. Sebring added the two-point run for a 22-6 lead at halftime.
Hunter returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown, cutting its deficit to 10 points.
After an exchange of punts, the Panthers found the end zone again as Sebring scored and was successful on the two-point conversion attempt for a 30-12 margin.
The Buccaneers then scored on a 54-yard touchdown play to conclude the scoring.
“The guys executed the offensive game plan well,” Lane said. “We tackled well on defense. We had four negative-yardage plays, and Hunter had ten.”
Both Sebring and Avery Hughes made seven tackles, while Hunter Harper recorded five. Twelve different players had at least one tackle for loss or a quarterback sack.
Portland West hosts Rucker-Stewart next Tuesday.
