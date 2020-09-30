GALLATIN — The visiting Portland West Middle School football squad felt good going into the locker room at halftime despite trailing Shafer 14-0. The Panthers felt even better after posting a 22-14, overtime win over the Green Wave last Tuesday at Green Wave Stadium.
The Panthers ran 33 plays in the opening half but couldn’t score. After the break, it was a defensive play that sparked Portland West to the comeback win.
“We never got into a rhythm that allowed us to score,” Portland West head coach Kyle Lane said. “We were out of position defensively, and offensively, and they capitalized. On offense, it took the players a while to understand the different defensive looks that Shafer was giving us. Once they began to understand how they were attacking us, the boys blocked better, and the coaches began to make better offensive adjustments and play calls.”
Shafer scored both its touchdowns in the first quarter.
“We made a few defensive adjustments at the half,” Lane said. “But mainly we talked to the kids about continuing to play, doing the little things right, and allowing the game to come to us.”
Seventh-grader Isaac Hoke gave Portland West its first break after the Wave had taken the third-quarter kickoff and driven the football to the 7 yard line. Hoke stripped the runner of the football, and the Panthers used up the rest of the time in the period to score on a Hoke touchdown.
“I believe the fumble sparked our comeback,” Lane said. “It stole the momentum from Shafer and put it in our favor.”
After closing the deficit to 14-6, the Purple tied the contest late in the fourth quarter as quarterback Keilen Dalton scored on a keeper and added the successful two-point conversion to create the 14-14 deadlock.
In the overtime period, Portland West had the first possession and scored in four plays as Hoke punched the football in, with Dalton racing in with the successful conversion run.
Shafer had four downs to tie the game — with overtime possessions starting at the opponent’s 10 yard line — but came up short on a fourth-down conversion to give the Panthers the victory.
Portland West gave up 121 yards over the opening 16 minutes but allowed just 78 over the final two quarters.
“Shawn Sebring led the team in tackles tonight from his defensive tackle position,” Lane said. “Shawn was playing sideline to sideline and was virtually unblockable.”
The Panthers piled up 292 yards on 46 plays. Dalton complied 76 on the ground and added 54 yards passing, completing 3 of 11 pass attempts.
Hoke went over the 100-yard mark with 126 yards and also caught a pair of passes for 54.
“Keilen’s runs and passes complimented the runs of Isaac,” Lane said. “Jay Burnley did a great job from the wing position. He didn’t gain many yards rushing, but his motions to fake the jet sweep kept Shafer’s linebackers at bay to open hole on the inside.
“The offensive line stayed on their blocks in the second half. If not for the success of the offensive line, we would not have come back. It was total team effort.”
