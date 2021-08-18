HENDERSONVILLE — Portland West Middle School head football coach Kyle Lane wasn’t happy with his team’s effort on Aug. 10 despite a 36-0 win over host Hawkins in the season opener for both squads, which was played at Hendersonville High School’s Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers finished with 234 total yards and had five different players cross the goalline in the contest.
The Portland West defense allowed the home team just 44 yards on 25 plays from scrimmage.
However, Lane saw some areas that the Panthers need improvement.
“We played with poor effort tonight,” Lane said. “To be the team we are capable of being, we must increase our effort and intensity level.”
Jay Burnley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, with Keilen Dalton adding the two-point conversion run for a quick 8-0 lead.
Landen Gregory recovered the ensuing kickoff for Portland West.
Shortly thereafter, Dalton notched a touchdown from 14 yards out, with Isaac Hoke rushing into the end zone with the two-point conversion.
Portland West struck again before halftime when quarterback Cayden Lane tossed a 39-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Patton.
The conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Panthers holding a 22-0 lead at halftime.
The Commandos had 1 yard of total offense at halftime.
In the second half, Shawn Sebring rambled from 10 yards out to increase the advantage to 28-0.
The final touchdown of the evening came when Hoke hauled in a 21-yard pass from Lane to set up a 4-yard scoring dash by Hoke on the following play.
Lane completed the scoring with a successful keeper on the two-point try.
Sebring had eight carries for 74 yards, while Hoke added 62. Dalton collected 29.
Lane completed 3 of 7 pass attempts for 69 yards.
Defensively, Caleb Bates had seven tackles to lead Portland West. Sebring recorded six tackles, and Hunter Harper collected four. Avery Hughes had three tackles for losses, and Sebring provided two.
