A Portland woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to throw a lamp at her husband during an altercation that took place on Dec. 27.
Terri Coggins, 32, of 209 Portland Blvd., Portland, was arrested after she and her husband told differing stories to the police following the incident.
Coggins told police that she and her husband were having problems earlier that day and that they went to her grandparents house for a Christmas dinner. Coggins had been drinking while at her grandparents house and when they came home, she stated that she went to the bedroom and she and her husband began to argue again.
She said she picked up a folder full of paperwork and that her husband knocked it out of her hands. She then stated that her husband picked up a lamp and threw it at her, causing a knot and cut on her head.
When police interviewed the husband, he stated that his wife had been drinking during the day at the party and had more to drink upon returning home. He said he went to the bedroom to watch TV and was laying in the bed when Coggins became confrontational. He stated that she picked up the lamp and was going to hit him with hit, when he blocked it and it struck the wall, causing a cut to his hand.
He said Coggins came at him, and he used his arms to keep her from hitting him.
While police were at the scene, they smelled marijuana coming from the bathroom and found 14 grams of pot in a white jar with rolling papers. Coggins stated that it belonged to her.
She was arrested on charges of domestic assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.