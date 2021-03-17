The investigation into a hit-and-run fatality Friday night in Portland remained ongoing as the week began.
According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cheryl Flatt, 61, of Portland, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Friday at around 9:50 p.m. in the roadway on Highway 52 near Woodcrest Pointe.
Flatt was transported to Tri-Star Portland, where she later died of her injuries.
Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle described as an early-2000s model black pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet. The truck is said to be missing its driver-side mirror, which was found after the driver fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 615-741-3181.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
