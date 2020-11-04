A Portland woman’s dream of becoming a professional singer got a recent boost from her participation in an online competition.
Paige Campbell took part and was one of 16 finalists in the Path to Fame talent competition, an annual event for those looking for a boost in the entertainment industry.
“I got a good opportunity and had a lot of fun with it,” Campbell said.
Winners receive a consultation with country music artist Craig Morgan, an opening performance at a Pigeon Forge theater, monthly meetings with a talent executive for a year, a consultation with industry executive to discuss career development, a photography session and media training with public relations staff.
Campbell said that her love of music dates back to her early childhood, recollecting Elvis Presley’s “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear” as one of the first songs she learned.
She sang through school in Portland High’s ensemble choir and “in every talent show we ever had,” she added.
Campbell, a 2014 graduate of Portland High School, first auditioned for the Path to Fame two years ago and has participated each year since. She has auditioned in Birmingham and Nashville as part of past competitions and said that she has also been a long-time friend of Portland’s Jada Vance, a former American Idol contestant.
“I’ve been singing my whole life,” Campbell said. “It was a competition I heard about and first auditioned. This year, I was keeping my eyes open, and they announced it would be virtual. So, I submitted my audition. I sang a Miranda Lambert song. They emailed me back saying that I was one of the top 16 finalists out of a couple thousand who had auditioned.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the final round of this year’s competition was held virtually, with contestants submitting their performances by email. That proved a small catastrophe for Campbell, who learned too late that her email submission did not arrive in time.
“Unfortunately, my email acted up, and I was unaware the email never sent on my last submission,” Campbell said. “I’ll definitely audition next year. Being a finalist is pretty cool though.”
In the meantime, Campbell is also working to expand her burgeoning musical career. She has put a band together and plans to perform both locally and in Nashville in the near future.
Campbell has also learned to play the guitar and has begun writing her own original songs.
“By next year hopefully I’ll have all this music ready to go for the competition,” Campbell said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.