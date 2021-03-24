ABB Installation Products has announced plans for a multimillion-dollar investment that will add up to 40 new jobs at its Portland manufacturing facility.
The ABB facility in Portland is the largest manufacturer of electrical junction boxes in North America and also produces millions of parts and PVC fittings each week under the Carlon brand name used by retailers and contractors worldwide for lighting, outlets and wiring.
The facility enhancements, including the installation of additional production lines and injection-molding technology, are expected to be completed by the end of third quarter 2021.
“We’re proud for our large investment in this facility and the opportunity we’re going to have for future employment here,” said Keith Lang, the ABB Portland general manager. “We’re looking at 40 new full-time positions here.
“This investment reinforces our commitment to be an employer of choice in the community and enables us to add new teams and shifts with advanced manufacturing capabilities to improve safety and ergonomics, quality, and increase the speed of production and delivery of critical items to our customers.”
To allow for interview scheduling in adherence to strict health and safety guidelines, interested candidates will need to apply online in advance of an April 10 career fair to be hosted on-site at the facility, located at 200 Challenger Drive. Information about the new positions and current opportunities at ABB can be found at new.abb.com/jobs.
Opened in 1990, the facility currently has more than 300 employees.
The new full-time jobs cover all three shifts as well as a flexible weekend shift. Pay starts at $16.50 per hour, Lang said, and all jobs include a comprehensive benefits package. Shift premiums are also available.
“These are hourly, blue-collar positions we have open,” Lang said. “If they have a good work ethic, or even fresh out of high school or tech school … there’s a lot of opportunities for improvement and advancement here. It’s a great opportunity.”
The investment at the Portland plant will integrate new automated equipment and robotics technology and is designed to expand the plant’s production capacity by more than 20%.
“We’re also doing about 35,000 square feet of building improvements,” Lang said. “All these improvements will increase our capacity. The average home has over 100 electrical boxes, and the Carlon and ABB products we make are some of the most requested by contractors, retailers and their customers.
“Our demand is just growing like crazy with all the building and residential improvements.”
ABB Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, markets itself as a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications. With more than 200,000 products under more than 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products solutions can be commonly found.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
