Ethan Hill spent his high school career playing an unglamorous position of being a long snapper. However, that experience has paid off for Hill as the senior inked with Lindsey Wilson to continue playing football at the next level.
An all-region selection in 2021, Hill was a three-year starter for the Panthers under former coach Greg Cavanah and current coach Wes Inman.
“Ethan is a hard worker, very strong and highly sought after for his long snapping abilities,” Inman remarked. “He helped anchor the left side of the line that will be missed.”
The Panthers, behind an offensive line that featured Hill, rushed for 3,181 yards in 11 games with one running back finishing with 1,000 yards and two more with at least 750 yards each.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hill noted last week. “I visited the campus in early January and the coaches told me they had two long snappers and need another one.”
Hill was impressed with what he saw and heard on his visit to the Kentucky school.
“They really care about your education, then athletics,” Hill explained. “They want to make sure their players do well in the classroom and are getting stuff done.”
Hill played for both Cavanah and Inman while wearing the Purple and White, and both taught life lessons.
“Both coaches taught discipline,” Hill said. “They try to build you up and make good young men to get into the world.”
The Panthers reached the playoffs in three of Hill’s four years as a Panther. But more importantly, the memories spent with teammates will last longer.
“I think it’s the friendship and brotherhood that is developed,” Hill pointed out. “Also, being a leader for the younger players on the team.”
Hill plans to major in business administration while at Lindsey Wilson.
The Blue Raiders program advanced to the NAIA Football Championship semifinals for the third straight season in 2021 and finished with a 12-1 record. Lindsey Wilson is 53-6 in its last five seasons and won the 2020 NAIA National Championship.
Hill is the son of Dixie and Tracey Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.