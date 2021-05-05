Country music recording artist and Portland native Jada Vance is set to debut the video of her latest single, part of which was filmed in her hometown.
“You” will debut on Monday and will be available on Vance’s YouTube channel and her website, jadavance.com. The video is also scheduled to appear on CMT (Country Music Television), and the song is currently available on Apple Music as well, having been released in February.
“I’m so excited,” Vance said. “I got the idea of this song from one of my close friends. They have a running joke ... ‘Don’t talk about anything personal in front of Jada, or she’ll write a song about you.’ ”
“You” is a love song focused on romantic relationships, especially ones that don’t meet with approval. The example of a personal friend whose parents disapproved of her boyfriend served as a catalyst, inspiring Vance to write the song.
“When I started writing this song, I got lost in it,” Vance said. “The first and second verses, you can really hear her story. But when I got to the chorus, I really found out that I was writing it about my relationship.
“It’s a song so many people can relate to. Finding that person, regardless of what anyone else thinks, that you know is the right person for you.”
Filming the video in Portland gave Vance an opportunity to get back to her roots and to an extent relive childhood memories. She said that shooting was done at sunset to get the best silhouettes of the downtown buildings.
A family friend’s farm on Academy Lane was one site used during filming. Various spots in the downtown Portland area also will show up in the video, including the Temple Theatre.
“I grew up out there, riding horses … and always loved to take my guitar out there and write,” Vance said of her friend’s farm. “I just feel like that’s a place I can call home. The field is absolutely beautiful, and it shows the beauty of Portland in general, something I took for granted growing up.”
Vance has two more singles scheduled for release this year and an unnamed album scheduled for 2022. “Running Away” is scheduled for release on June 4, and “Why” is scheduled to debut in late August or early September.
She recently performed at the Gallatin Square Fest on April 24 and has upcoming shows scheduled at the Leatherwood Distillery in Pleasant View in May and June.
“The video will be on CMT and pitched to a couple of different networks as well,” Vance said. “We’re really excited about what’s coming up with that. We’ll be promoting the heck out of it.”
Vance, a 2014 graduate of Portland High, has been singing since childhood, performing at church and at local theater productions. While her musical interests cross multiple genres, she says, “Country is where I always come back to.”
Since appearing on American Idol in 2013, Vance has made a career of her music. She has opened for Chase Rice, Claire Dunn, Travis Tritt and Little Texas.
“It opened the door to a lot of opportunities, but I’ve been singing as long as I can remember,” Vance said. “I sure didn’t think it was going to be my job.”
While she wants to eventually sign with a major label, she plans to wait for the right opportunity. She is currently an independent artist, something she takes pride in.
“I get to do what I artistically want to do,” Vance said. “This project is one of the first I’ve been able to do that with.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
