Every Republican member of the Tennessee House, including Portland’s William Lamberth, has joined a call for a special session of the General Assembly to limit the ability of local officials to set rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
On Aug. 11, all 73 House Republicans signed a letter that was sent by House Speaker Cameron Sexton to Gov. Bill Lee.
“We believe there is a need to curtail the overreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent’s right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandated designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions,” Sexton wrote in the letter.
He wrote that lawmakers also need to evaluate the practice of some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to enter their buildings, and “other issues related to COVID-19.”
The request came the day after a nearly four-hour acrimonious school board meeting in Williamson County over mask mandates. Many attendees opposed to mandates disrupted the proceedings before officials voted to implement a temporary mask mandate for elementary-school students, staff and visitors. One person was escorted out by deputies, and dozens of other parents walked out in support.
As of Aug. 12, eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties (Davidson, Hamilton, Hancock, Haywood, Henry, Madison, Shelby, Williamson) had enacted mask mandates in some form for schools. Sumner County’s current policy states that “students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings,” but may choose to do so if they wish.
Lamberth, who serves as the House Majority Leader, said in an email to the Portland Leader that he supported the call for a special session, citing the potential effects on education.
“I support Speaker Sexton’s request for a special session,” Lamberth said. “I believe he outlined some very important issues in his letter to the governor that the legislature should weigh in on. No child’s education should suffer because of COVID-19. Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened this past year despite incredible efforts made by our school districts, teachers and parents.
“Our state’s childhood literacy rates were unacceptable before the pandemic. We know from the most recent TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, a standardized-testing program) scores that the short-term impact was devastating for student learning last year. The data proves that nothing can replace the value of face-to-face learning, in-classroom interactions with teachers and peers. There is a very short developmental window that our kids acquire certain skills, like phonics, and I think it’s important we act quickly to address these areas of concern.”
Whether a special session will take place remains to be seen. Lee said he was examining the letter and has not commented publicly on the matter. In the Senate, Lt. Gov Randy McNally has previously stated that he trusted locally-elected school boards to make decisions on COVID-19 health rules.
Sen. Ferrell Haile said he did not support calling a special session but preferred to leave decisions to local officials as well. Haile added that he did not believe the majority of senators favored a special session, while noting that some would.
“Local decisions are best left to locals to decide,” Haile said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for big state to come in and tell the locals what to do. Each situation is different. They need that flexibility. Any time the federal government comes in and tries to tell us what to do, we think we can run our state without their help. These local counties and local school boards feel the same way about the state.
“If the voters don’t like the decisions they make, they vote them out.”
Haile added that he did not feel that passing bills in reaction to controversial decisions was a good practice without legislators being able to study the issue first.
“Making a bill in the heat of controversy is generally not very wise,” Haile said. “We would show more wisdom by waiting till session, and if there’s some things we need to take a look at, we can do it.”
