The Tennessee Department of Education announced the members of the central steering committee to look at a student-focused funding strategy for K-12 education, comprised of 12 leaders representing the state’s elected officials and agencies directly connected with K-12 public education in Tennessee.
Both Portland Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Ferrell Haile were among the members of the central steering committee, which will review input and feedback from the 18 subcommittees and the general public on how to create a student-focused investment strategy reflective of Tennessee’s values to best support students.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Gov. Bill Lee called for a full review of the state’s funding formula for public education to focus on a student investment strategy that emphasizes all students rather than systems, empowers parents to engage in their child’s education and outcomes, ensures all students are prepared for postsecondary success, and reflects Tennesseans’ values.
“I am thankful for our state’s strong leadership among policymakers in exploring a student-focused funding strategy to emphasize the needs of all Tennessee students over systems,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a press statement. “We are grateful for this opportunity to have open conversations with all stakeholders connected to education in our state and welcome all Tennesseans to join the conversation.”
Joining Lee, Lamberth and Haile on the 12-person committee are Schwinn; Butch Eley, Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration; Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson; Senate Education Chairman Brian Kelsey; House Education Administration Chairman Mark White; House Education Instruction Chairlady Debra Moody; House Education Administration K-12 Subcommittee Chairman Kirk Haston; Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Chairman Bo Watson and House Finance, Ways, and Means Chairlady Patsy Hazlewood.
“Investing in public education excellence builds thriving communities, a prosperous economy and a successful workforce,” Lamberth said in a press statement. “These committees will provide a platform for all Tennesseans to engage and make their voices heard on this significant investment. I am eager to learn more from those who know our education system the best: parents, students, teachers, local leaders, and community advocates.”
The state’s engagement includes the central steering committee and 18 subcommittees, in addition to a committee of national experts, regional meetings of county commissioners and school board members, public engagement representatives, and an opportunity for public comment through a formal survey later in the fall. Each of the 18 subcommittees, composed of 8-10 members, will be led by a chair who is tasked with capturing ideas and feedback based in the unique perspective of the stakeholder group or respective topic area they serve. Each chair is a trusted advocate to responsibly collect and share feedback and suggestions for a student-based funding approach.
Over the next three months, the subcommittees will meet twice a month, either in person or virtually. The central steering committee will convene monthly and review finalized feedback provided by the subcommittees.
