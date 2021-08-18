Portland’s population jumped by 14.6% over the past decade and now tops the 13,000 mark, according to data from the latest U.S. Census.
The Census Bureau released population data on Aug. 12 that listed the city’s population at 13,156 as of April 1, 2020. The 2010 Census recorded 11,480 people in Portland.
“The new census numbers for Portland appear to be 13,156, which is about what we expected,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said.
Over the past decade, the city’s number of housing units rose by 9.9% to 5,084, of which 94.9% were reported as occupied.
Portland has also become more diverse over the past decade, with the percentage of white residents falling to 84.0% from its 92.4% in 2010. The number of mixed-race and Hispanic individuals both rose sharply, at 7.4% and 7.3% respectively.
Sumner County’s overall population jumped 22.2% and stands at 196,281, according to the census data.
Hendersonville’s population jumped by 20.2% to 61,753 and Gallatin increased by 46.7% to 44,431. White House saw its population rise by 26.6% to 12,982, and Westmoreland rose 23.2% to 2,718.
The Sumner County Commission will use the census data to redraw Sumner County’s districts, while the state legislature will redraw General Assembly and U.S. House districts.
Tennessee’s overall population was at slightly more than 6.9 million, an increase of more than 560,000 from the 2010 Census. Tennessee’s growth was driven in large part due to Middle Tennessee, where multiple counties making up the Nashville metropolitan statistical area registered the 19th-highest collective rate among its peers nationally at 20.9%. It’s reflective of a trend in the data showing that much of the fastest growth occurred in the nation’s largest cities and their suburbs.
Trousdale County had the largest surge in population in Tennessee by percentage, as the population of the state’s smallest county jumped by 47.6%.
Nashville-Davidson County itself saw a 14.2% population boost, adding about 89,200 people through the decade and checking in at second-most populous in the state, the numbers show. Its suburbs saw a bigger percentage boost, with Williamson County increasing by 35.2%, or 64,500 people, and Rutherford County jumping up 30%, approximately 78,900 people. Several other Middle Tennessee counties saw population increases that exceeded 20%.
Overall, Americans continued to migrate to the South and West at the expense of the Midwest and Northeast, the figures showed. The share of the white population fell from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8 in 2020, the lowest on record.
“The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past,” said Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Associated Press
