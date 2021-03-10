Portland’s Masonic Lodge recently recognized Ralph Lane for 50 years of membership in the fraternal organization.
On Feb. 5, Lane was presented with a certificate and lapel pin in recognition of the achievement by Worshipful Master Raymond Moore. The Worshipful Master position heads an individual lodge and is an elected position.
In addition to Lane, Charles Givens, Barry Brown and Wayne England were recognized for their tenure as masons. Lane said that the other three were unable to attend the Feb. 5 ceremony.
Lane, who is 74, “was born and raised” in Portland, he told the Leader.
He spent 10 years in law enforcement and 35 years in the transportation industry as a commercial truck driver.
Lane said that in deciding to join the masonic brotherhood in 1970, the camaraderie and the group’s work to better both the members and the Portland community were key factors.
“I knew several people who were masons, and I knew they were good people,” Lane said. “I was told by them that it would make a better person out of me if I paid attention to the teachings.”
Lane said that he didn’t have any particular ideas about what being a mason would entail as the group typically does not seek out publicity.
“There was no publicity at all about masonry, good or bad,” Lane said. “You knew someone who was a mason, maybe, and that was it.”
The brotherhood does not solicit membership. Anyone interested can reach out to a current mason and seek admission that way.
“We do not ask persons to join,” Lane said. “The individual has to take it upon himself to pursue it. We don’t try to advertise. We never have.”
Lane credited his 50 years as a mason for helping become a better person, especially from a moral standpoint.
“The No. 1 thing I’ve learned is, whatever you say you’re going to do, do it,” Lane said. “A man’s only as good as his word.”
While the Masons are less active in the community than they used to be, Lane said that the group remains committed to helping others as part of their teachings.
The masons work to help those in need around Christmas and have also held a coat drive for those in need in conjunction with local churches.
“We don’t get to do as much as we’d like to,” Lane said. “We don’t try to get publicity, but it doesn’t hurt either.”
In the past, they have given scholarships to Portland High seniors, held car shows and breakfasts, and hosted chili suppers.
In addition to his 50 years as a member of the Portland lodge, Lane also is a member of the Bethpage lodge and has served as Worshipful Master both there and in Portland. Lane has also been active over the years with the Shriners, helping with their paper sales.
“Between Bethpage and Portland Lodges, I’ve served six years (as Worshipful Master),” Lane said with a smile.
