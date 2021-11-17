Portland’s Jenna Towles finished 47th overall out of 235 runners in the TSSAA State Cross Country Meet held this past weekend at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“I’m definitely proud of my finish,” Towles said. “I felt like I really pushed hard the first two miles, but in the third mile, I expected a little more. But it was definitely one of my better runs.”
Towles said she has run at Sanders Ferry 17 times in her running career now.
She is hopeful that her performance will lead to bigger things for both herself and the Lady Panthers cross country team next season.
“I’m definitely proud and excited to build the progame. I believe we can get here as a team next year,” she said.
Towles gets no time to rest, as the Lady Panthers top cross country runner now moves into basketball season as a member of the Lady Panthers basketball squad.
