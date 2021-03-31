Unipres employees and executives were joined by representatives from Nissan on Friday morning for an award presentation.
Unipres’ 250,000-square-foot Portland facility was recognized with Nissan’s Outstanding Quality Excellence Award for its work in supplying suspensions for the Nissan Rogue compact sport-utility vehicle.
“This was for the smooth launch of the new Rogue,” said Cal Vickers, president of Unipres North America. “We make the suspension, the backbone of the vehicle.”
Nickie Morton, a parts quality engineer for Nissan North America, added, “I’ve worked with Unipres since 2015. The dimensional quality and the accuracy and the support had no match in our supplier chain. It’s a big turnaround for these guys.”
Unipres’ Portland plant has been in operation for 27 years. In addition to Portland, Unipres North America operates plants in Alabama and Mississippi, Mexico and Brazil.
“There’s a lot of work on the front end of a vehicle,” Vickers said. “There’s a lot of trials, a lot of adjustments that we make for the customer. There’s thousands of people that work on something like this, and this is a small group of people given the award. It means a lot and the competition to win this award is severe.”
Jeff Woods, the Unipres director of manufacturing, added, “It also helps secure the future for the company when customer confidence is reflected through something like this. Because of the hard work they’ve done over the past few years, (employees) are able to see something like this materialize.”
