Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, announced last week that he would seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2022.
“It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of the 44th House District,” Lamberth said in a press statement. “Tennessee is thriving under conservative leadership and we will continue to build on our many accomplishments. My family and I are grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received and I humbly ask for your vote again in 2022.”
Lamberth, a Portland native and former Sumner County Assistant District Attorney, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012. Since then, he has been a powerful advocate for his district.
He helped guide passage of legislation that will finally eliminate unnecessary and burdensome emissions testing for Sumner County residents in January 2022.
Last year, he helped secure $7.3 million for preservation and enhancements at Historic Rock Castle State Historical Site in Sumner County. The 230-year-old stone mansion was built by General Daniel Smith, an American Revolutionary War hero who was one of Tennessee’s founding fathers.
During his time in the General Assembly, Lamberth has worked tirelessly to make Tennessee communities safer. He has passed numerous pieces of legislation designed to decrease the state’s crime rates, improve overall public safety and enhance protections for victims.
Most recently he passed the Spencer Bristol Act of 2021, in honor of a Hendersonville police officer who lost his life in the line of duty. The new law increases protections for police officers by strengthening penalties for criminals who evade arrest.
Lamberth partnered with victims of violent crimes last year to pass a new law that creates a lifetime order of protection for victims. The new law ensures significant time will be tacked onto ongoing sentences if the order is violated.
He led efforts with Gov. Bill Lee to restore Tennesseans’ right to self-defense by passing historic constitutional carry legislation in 2021. Effective July 1, the law removed undue barriers on law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a handgun while increasing penalties for criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally.
Since being elected to the House of Representatives, Lamberth has risen through the ranks in various leadership roles within the General Assembly. He is currently serving his second term as House Republican Majority Leader.
In this role, Lamberth provides direction and coordination as it relates to legislation on behalf of the 73-member House Republican supermajority. He serves as the chief negotiator with the executive branch, as well as the Senate and Democratic House leadership.
“Our economy is in the best shape ever in our state’s 225-year history, we have the greatest quality of life and the best people” Lamberth said. “I am deeply invested in continuing to make Sumner County and our state a place where we all have the best opportunities to prosper.”
The 44th House District includes Gallatin, Portland, Mitchellville, Cottontown, Westmoreland and part of Hendersonville.
