Three hundred forty-two students have been named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. Union offers liberal arts training in more than 100 majors and programs of study along with professional programs in business, education and nursing.
About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.
Area students who made the President’s List:
Bethpage — William Beasley.
Hartsville — Kara Drotar, Gena Satterfield.
Hendersonville: Samuel Brogdon, Brennan Kress, Jordan O’Neal, ,Samantha Poore Carleigh Smith.
Lafayette — Radissa Spivey.
Portland — Nicholas Bitterling.
Westmoreland — Brianna Green.
