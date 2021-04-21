It was announced last Tuesday that Puritan Medical Products will be opening a manufacturing and distribution operations in Orlinda.
Puritan is believed to be North America’s largest manufacturer of COVID-19 testing swabs.
“It is enouraging,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “They were encouraged to takea look at Wisconsin and Texas, and they decided to take a look at Tennessee.
“They are wanting to roll out a quarter-million swabs a month. It’s a pretty ambitious undertaking.”
Puritan Medical is a Maine-based company, and the Portland operation will be the company’s fourth facility and the only one outside of Maine. Two of the company’s three facilities have opened since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced.
“Tennessee was welcoming and very helpful, working with our executive leadership team,” Puritan Marketing Director Virginia Templet said. “Tennessee is central to our supply chain. It’s right on that nice corridor. It makes it very easy for shipping. We feel very comforatable and at home here.”
The company will be located in the facility that has formerly housed both Caterpillar, Inc., and Dorman Products and will have a Portland address — 3150 Barry Drive — though it is considered to be in Orlinda.
“Portland is glad to have them as a neighbor,” Callis said. “It means a lot to the workforce in the area. It will draw in people from a lot of different areas.”
The opening of the facility is expected to result in 625 jobs.
“You’ll see folks coming in front Bowling Green (Kentucky), Springfield, Lafayette,” Callis said. “That’s normal. You see that now.
“It’ll attract people. People are used to driving for a job. It gives another opportunity to grow.”
The facility is targeted for an opening in early 2022, with all of those jobs to be hired prior to the opening.
“The goal to is build up to that 625 by the end of the year,” Templet said. “We want to ramp up quickly.”
In addition to management positions, the company will be hiring individuals in human resources, engineering, technicians, facility and maintenance employees, and machine operators.
“TVA (the Tennessee Valley Authority) and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Puritan Medical on its decision to locate operations in Robertson County,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “Helping to attract new job opportunities and investment in the valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Robertson County Economic Development Board, city of Portland, city of Orlinda and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and support Puritan Medical’s business success.”
The project is expected to consist of an investment of $220 million.
“Puritan Medical Products has been operating in Maine for over 100 years,” said Timothy Templet, executive vice president of global sales at Puritan Medical Products. “We are announcing expansion plans into the state of Tennessee in order to continue to grow our company and diversify geographically. We are enthused about working with the good people of Tennessee, where we have received a very warm welcome. We currently have 1400 hard-working employees in Maine, and we will hire 625 employees in Tennessee.”
Puritan — which is family-owned — is one of two companies in the world that manufactures the specialized swabs used in COVID-19 tests. Because of the contributions the company has made to the fight against COVID-19, Puritan was named company of the year by Inc. on the magazine’s best in business 2020 list.
“We’re proud to welcome Puritan Medical Products to Tennessee,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “This company has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19, helping to make testing available quickly. Tennessee’s strength in advanced manufacturing and skilled workforce makes it the perfect location for this company to expand and meet the needs of COVID-19 testing throughout the country.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Puritan produced approximately 15 to 20 million swabs per month. With funding awarded through the Department of Defense and the CARES Act, Puritan has since increased its swab production to 70 to 90 million swabs per month at its two facilities in Maine.
“Puritan Medical Products is performing critical work to fight COVID-19, and we’re extremely proud to partner with them,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “This company has stepped up to the challenge of manufacturing test swabs for millions of Americans, and I’m confident that the residents of Robertson County will benefit from this enormous investment and help meet Puritan Medical Products’ needs as they ramp up production in Tennessee.”
The Orlinda plant is expected to produce up to 200 million swabs per month.
“Robertson County is proud to welcome Puritan Medical Products to our community, especially considering the tremendous importance of the products they make to our nation’s health,” Robertson County Mayor William Vogle said. “Orlinda and our entire county look forward to a great partnership and working to get them settled and helping them find the workforce they need to be successful.”
Puritan is the world’s largest and most-trusted manufacturer of swabs and single-use sample and collection devices. The company actually manufactures more than 1,200 products.
“We are very excited that Puritan has selected Robertson County for locating this important facility,” Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) said. “This facility will manufacture products that will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, which will also strengthen our economy. I appreciate all of our state and local officials for their work to secure these jobs and wish Puritan every success in supporting our nation’s medical needs.”
Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar (R-Springfield) added, “Puritan Medical Products is a company with an excellent reputation, and their work is critically important as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. I’m very proud of the role our talented workforce will play in producing these vitally-important medical supplies that will save lives and improve the health outcomes of others. We welcome our newest employer to Robertson County and wish them success for many years to come.”
