The Portland baseball team sports a 3-1 mark in district play with a pair of wins over Greenbrier last week.
On April 3, the Purple defeated the Bobcats 10-5.
Easton Duffy, Vinny Parker, and Rhett Hicks each collected a pair of hits in the win while Cullen Box, Chase Runyon, Tanner White, and Jay Guthrie had one apiece.
Portland broke through with a run in the third. Guthrie doubled to center field and Box drew a walk. Runyon reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Hicks singled in Guthrie and White drew a base-on-balls to force in Box.
Parker’s ground out scored Runyon and Duffy’s singled in White and Hicks for a 5-0 lead.
Two more runs crossed home plate for the Purple in the fourth.
Guthrie reached on a fielding error, and Box walked. Box steals second and Guthrie came around to score on the same play. Box crossed the plate on a throwing error and a 7-0 advantage.
In the sixth, Box walked, and Hicks singled to left field. Both runners advanced on a Luke Newton fly out. A White single knocked in Hicks and Box.
Duffy lined a base hit to left to plate White. The Bobcats scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh. Garrett Stubblefield picked up the win after giving up soc hits and striking out seven.
The Panthers traveled to Greenbrier the following night and eked out a 5-4 victory over the Bobcats.
Each team scored twice in the opening inning and Portland added two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Greenbrier pushed a run across in the second and sixth.
In the first, Box doubled and Runyon singled to put runners at the corners. Runyon stole second and Newton singled in Box and Runyon for a 2-0 margin.
Two runs came in for the Purple in the fifth. Newton singled and White drew a base-on-balls. Shrum came in as a pinch runner for Newton. Parker sacrificed Shrum and White 90 feet. Duffy came to bat and lined a hit to center field that allowed Shrum and White to touch home plate.
In the sixth, the Panthers recorded their final run of the evening.
Box and Hicks each walked, and White was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Parker reached on an error that brought in Box and a 5-3 edge.
The Bobcats trimmed the deficit to one, 5-4, but managed just a lead-off walk in their final time at bat as the Purple held on for the win.
Runyon and Duffy each finished with three hits while Newton added two.
Box was the winning pitcher.
The Panthers played a pair of non-district games on Friday and lost both.
