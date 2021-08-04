When Jenny Cline went on vacation two years ago, it didn’t exactly go as planned.
“I didn’t expect this at all,” Cline said. “One day, we’re going on a cruise. Less than seven months later, you find out that your kidneys have failed.”
The trip was just the beginning of what has become an extensive journey.
“In May of 2019, my husband and I went on a cruise, and I got really, really sick,” Cline said. “The ship was leaving Cozumel, and they turned the ship around and sent me back to Mexico. We got put off in Mexico.
“The day we got put off in Mexico, my father-in-law had also passed away. I had gotten really sick, and they thought I had pneumonia. I was constantly sick in 2019, and they were constantly sending me to the doctor. They were giving me antibiotics and breathing treatments.”
Doctors found difficulty in initially assessing the condition.
“In the fall, they had a new doctor at the doctor’s office where I go,” Cline said. “I told her that I can’t breathe. She immediately sent me to the emergency room. I went to the emergency room in Hermitage (at TriStar Summit Medical Center). They kept me for two days and then released me to go home. A couple of weeks later, I was having the same issues, so I went back to the doctor. She told me that I needed to go to the emergency room. This time, I went to Sumner Regional (in Gallatin in December of 2019). After being in there for two days, and on the third day, the kidney specialist came in and told me that I was more than likely I was going to be on dialysis and need a transplant.”
Another medical issue that occurred on Christmas eve complicated matters.
“On Christmas of 2019, I had a stroke,” Cline said. “I didn’t know I had had a stroke. I just knew I felt kind of off. The day after Christmas, I was constantly throwing up. I went back to the doctor and told her that I just feel kind of weird. I thought it might be acid reflux. I told her that the right side of my body was tingly and my temperature was fluctuating. I went back to the doctor in Gallatin, and that’s when they told me I had had a stroke.
“In the spring of 2019, I took a medication, and that medication entirely wiped my kidneys out.”
Shortly after the holidays, Cline began kidney treatments.
“After a biopsy, we got set up and began doing dialysis,” Cline said. “We started doing dialysis in February of 2020.
“With COVID and doing all the testing, in October, we were put on the transplant list.”
So, Cline is now in the process of attempting to find a living donor.
“They recommend that you try to find a living donor, because they say that your wait time (for a transplant) can be a lot shorter,” Cline said. “What I have been told is that if you’re unable to find a living donor, it can take up to seven years.”
Cline was initially hopeful that family might be able to donate.
“I have some brothers and sisters,” Cline said. “Initially, we were hoping that one of them may be a possible donor. Due to some medical issues and personal issues, we haven’t been able.
“My husband (Randy) was a match. Due to some medical issues right now, he’s not able to go any further in the testing. When they called and told him that I was a match, we were very, very excited. And then, after the next test, they called the Friday before the fourth of July and told us that they weren’t going to test him any further because of that last test not being good. It was very depressing.”
That’s when Cline’s friend and neighbor, Maria Guiterrez, became involved.
“It was the same weekend … we found out the Friday before,” Cline said. “The coordinator for Vanderbilt called and said that he was no longer a possible donor at this time. We had gone somewhere the next day, and we headed back and were talking to Maria.
“She had mentioned maybe doing something with the community to get the awareness out there. I messaged her back. I started looking. I have put out some information where I work, but with COVID and stuff opening back up, I think it may be better to try to do it in the community to reach more people. We talked about how that we could maybe grill and put it on Facebook to get the word out about organ donors and tell my story. We know a lady from work who was a living donor. We thought we could mention all of it so they could sign up to be a donor or to be a living donor. If it doesn’t help me, maybe it could help somebody else.”
Gutierrez recalls multiple conversations.
“We have a tree between the houses that needs to come down,” Gutierrez said. “We were talking about that, and then, we were talking about her health.
“I thought that (having a community event) would be a fun way (for the neighbors) to get to know each other, because a lot of us don’t really know each other. I thought it would be a good way to know that she needed a kidney. We’ve been trying to figure out how to get the word out to get. We were brainstorming one night. We were outside talking. I said, ‘Why don’t we have a block party and get to know our neighbors?’ She took it one step further and said why don’t we do a community awareness event.”
Cline is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, having moved to Portland in 2007.
Gutierrez moved to Portland — and into her current residence — in 2012.
“I bought this house nine years ago,” Gutierrez said. “At the time, we worked for the Kroger accounting office in Nashville. I didn’t know she was going to be my neighbor until I moved in. We just really started being friendly once the pandemic hit and we were sent home to work.”
However, that friendship left Gutierrez desiring to do more to help.
“Getting to know her over the past year, she’s one of the sweetest people, and she would do anything for anybody,” Gutierrez said. “Watching her husband talk about how that he has gotten tested and just seeing how upset he was … I thought, ‘There has to be something we can do to get the word out to help her and other people in the community.’ And we get to meet our neighbors. I think it would be a win-win for everybody.”
There is no specific time frame in which Cline needs to have the kidney transplant.
“It’s not a set time,” the 44-year-old Cline said. “It’s just how your body reacts to the treatment. So far, my numbers are good, and my body is doing good.
“You also run a high risk of infection. That’s a scary thought. You could get an infection today, and if you got a really bad infection in the peritoneal cavity, it could do damage to where you could no longer do treatment that way. Hopefully, it holds up until we get a new kidney.”
Cline undergoes peritoneal dialysis each evening for 8 ½ hours, beginning before 9 p.m.
“Some days, to me, you get nervous,” Cline said. “You think, ‘How long can you stay on dialysis? How long can you function with a normal life?’ If you go on vacation, how do you go on vacation? The whole thing makes you nervous.
“I’m working back in the office two days per week. I have to be in bed most days at 8:30 or 9 o’clock at the latest. Sometimes, it’s just depressing that you’re sitting in there by yourself for a couple of hours, because nobody else wants to go to bed at 8 o’clock. I’m thankful though, because it’s keeping me alive. At times, it is challenging. And some days, even with the treatments, you just don’t feel good.”
The community awareness event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at 107 Delrose Drive in Portland, at the Clines’ residence. The couple will be purchasing 500 hot dogs for that day to go along with 550 bags of chips.
“We’re going to do a raffle and give away some gift cards,” Cline said. “We’ll have fliers for the donor awareness and all of that.
“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to meeting some people. There was another lady I saw who said that her husband needed a kidney too. Hopefully, it will raise awareness and can help out anybody that we can.”
