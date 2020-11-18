WHITE HOUSE — Portland West Middle School basketball teams lost in their first contests of the season to White House Heritage.
The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Patriots, 37-15.
Portland trailed 11-4 after one period of action and faced a 20-7 deficit at halftime.
A 11-4 third-quarter run by White House Heritage put the game out of reach.
Isabella Curtis topped the Lady Panthers with five points, while Halie Rosasco had four. Ke’Ava Bradley, Guorchick Mut and Madison Fitzgerald followed with two each.
White House Heritage made 16 field goals and was 5 of 16 at the charity stripe. Portland West sank 7 of 35 attempts and made one foul shot.
The Portland West boys also fell to the Patriots, 45-19.
The Patriots made 20 field-goal attempts, compared to seven for the Panthers.
“It was a tough game tonight,” Panther head coach Alex Meadows said. “Ryan McGee carries our team with seven points at the point-guard position. The first period was marked by a few turnovers and a good defensive effort from Heritage. That got us on our heels quick, and we had a tough time responding.
The game got out of hand by the second half, and we really got to see a lot of things we needed to work on. It was their sixth game so far this year and our first. We are a young team with four starters being seventh-graders. This is going to be an interesting season of learning. We are excited to get back to square one and build a new, winning program.”
Backing McGee in the scoring column was Brody Sanders with five points. Tristan Calvert tallied four. Colton Sanders had two, and Cayden Lane added one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.