Ray Shelby Parker, 96, of Portland, departed this life on Oct. 25, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Nov. 26, 1923, to the late Radie Shelby Parker and Hassie Claiborne Parker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife of 69 years, Ethel Hodges Parker; infant son, Joe David Parker; infant great-grandson, Colt Allen McCoy; son-in-law, Bill Pruett; daughter-in-law, Sharon Parker; brother, J.D. Parker; and two sisters, Helen (Karl) Sauter and Barbara Young.
Ray served in the United States Marines Corp during World War II in the South Pacific.
He worked in various professions but mostly as an auto body man and mechanic.
He and his wife, Ethel, lived in Indiana for several years before moving back to his wife’s home in the Corinth community. He worked and owned his own business in the Corinth community, Parker’s Garage and Body Shop, for almost 60 years. He made a great living for his family throughout his lifetime with the hard work that he did.
He was well-known in the community and respected by many, many customers and friends. He was a good husband and father.
Ray was a member of Fountain Head Church of Christ and served as one of the elders for 40-plus years.
Ray is survived by: eight children, Sharon (Donald) Jenkins, James (Kay) Parker, Shirley (James) Shockley, Brenda Pruett, John Parker, Donna (Jimmy) Harris, Jerry (Lisa) Parker, Jeff (Jennifer) Parker; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Keith Young.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 28 at Fountain Head Church of Christ, with Matt Miller officiating.
Visitation was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
James Parker, Jr., Rich Shockley, Jason Shockley, Trevor Harris, Kurt Triplet, David Parker, Luke Triplet, Eric Parker, Ben Triplet and Pierce Parker served as pallbearers.
Charlie Groves, James Shockley, Danny Thompson, Eddie Perdue, Eric Hagan and the many remaining grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, and great-granddaughters served as honorary pallbearers.
Interment was held in Corinth Cemetery.
