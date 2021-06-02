Kim Rice didn’t condone her kids’ behavior when they occassionally were disciplined.
However, sometimes, their disobedient actions weren’t necessarily harmful.
“I have always loved to read,” Rice said. “My kids have loved to read. My son is in high school, but in elementary school, he would get in trouble for having a book in his lap reading.
“I always thought that I wished more kids would be interested in reading. Reading is the foundation for education. Not all kids can go to the library in the summer. We need to get them books.”
That’s exactly what Rice is doing this summer, collecting books that will be distributed to children in the Portland area.
“I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” Rice said. “We are getting ready to start our kids’ summer lunch program. I thought it would be a great way to get these books to them. It’s a way to build literacy.
“By the end of the summer, they will have about 20 books. That gives them about 20 books to start their own library.”
Through the first two weeks, Rice has collected approximately 800 books.
More of the community is becoming aware of her efforts due to her Facebook page, entitled An Open Book For Kids.
“It’s amazing,” Rice said. “It’s been positive so far. People are starting to contact me, and I’ll go pick them up.
“Even the community is getting excited. That makes me even more excited. It’s encouraging … and the kids are going to benefit from it.”
Rice is the church ministries assistant at Portland First Baptist Church, and it’s through the summer lunch program that the church conducts that the books will be distributed.
“I’ve been wanting to start this for a long time,” Rice said. “This felt like the right time. It’s just all fallen into place.”
The summer lunch program — which is for school-aged kids — began on Tuesday and will be held each Tuesday and Thursday through July 29. The church takes lunches to six different locations in the area, and while they are there, the children also have a crafts time and are told a Bible story. The children will choose one book each Tuesday and Thursday.
Rice plans to be at one of the six locations each day, and she hopes to continue the book distribution into the fall by placing some into area blessing boxes and hopefully in other ways as well.
“I really want this to spread and grow,” Rice said.
