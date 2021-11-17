There will be a new voice on the microphone for Portland High School football next season.
Robert Gilman, who has been familiar to Panther fans for more than a decade, has decided to retire from the post.
Gilman began helping with broadcasts of the Panthers games 11 years ago, doing football and also some basketball games as well. He started in football as a sideline reporter, and for the past six years has been the play-by-play voice on Friday nights on WQKR’s broadcasts.
But now he said, it is time to step away and spend more time with family and less time traveling.
“I’ve been with the Portland football program for 11 years first with sideline reporting and doing the coaches show and for the last six years, I’ve done play by play. But it’s time to step away from [the job].”
Gilman said that one of the main reasons he is stepping down is that the travel has become harder over the past couple of years. The Panthers were placed in a new region that includes Henry County plus three Clarksville schools — Northeast, Northwest and Kenwood.
“They put us in this region with Henry County and going to Clarksville every other week, and the truth is, the travel has worn on me. We played at Station Camp one week this year, and I was home before 10 p.m., because it was about a 25-minute trip. If we had more games like that, I’d probably consider doing it a little longer, but the travel is just gotten tougher.”
Gilman, the husband of Watt Hardison Elementary principal Phyllis Gilman, also wants to spend more time with family. He now has two grandchildren and a third one on the way.
“It’s time. I’ve got my third grandchild coming in April, and I want to spend more time with family. I’ve enjoyed doing it, but it’s time,” he said. “She’s been very supportive of me, allowing me to do this over the last 11 years. There’s been times when she and my son Tyler and his wife and the grandkids will go out to eat on a Friday night and I’m not able to go. I miss that. My family is valuable to me. There just comes a season in your life where you’ve got to pick and choose, and I think this is a little more valuable to me time-wise.”
Even though he won’t be doing the games on radio anymore, Gilman said he still plans to stay connected to the Panther football program.
“I’m not going to sit here and say I’ll be there every week, but I still plan on going to Portland football games now and then. I will still the support the Panthers and the coaching staff. Coach Wes Inman attends our church. I won’t go to every game, but I’ll go to the special ones like the White House game, homecoming and other key games.”
