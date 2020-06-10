The renovation of Portland’s City Hall is on schedule and expected to be completed sometime before the end of the year according to city finance director Doug Yoeckel.
“We’re adding a little over 7,000 square feet on to the north and east sides,” Yoeckel said. “We’re adding additional offices, a new council chamber and new business/drive-thru area. The whole idea is, we were bursting at the seams.”
Security was also a motivating factor behind the reworking of the old building. Once work is complete, some areas will have electronic access and the building will be able to be locked down if necessary.
“People could basically wander through the old city hall the way it was set up,” Yoeckel said. “We’re addressing security issues and access issues.”
A general obligation bond was passed into the 2019-20 city budget to pay for the project after years worth of discussions over whether to renovate or build a new building. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $4.8 million, which includes land purchases, relocation of city offices as well as construction.
Since work began, city workers have been housed at two sites, the old Sumner Employment Exchange building and the old Farmers Bank building. The Portland City Council has been meeting at the public library, but recent meetings have been held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move in February was held up for a week because of delays in getting internet access turned back on at the bank building and getting the city’s servers moved to the temporary location.
The city had purchased property at one location — on Highway 52 West near Searcy Lane — which is still owned by the city. Yoeckel said that ultimately it was decided that it would be more cost effective to renovate the old building rather than build new.
“They are telling us they are on target,” Yoeckel said of construction. “Pretty much the layout of the building is done. They’ve got to finish up running utilities, but you can get a pretty good idea of what the building will look like.”
In addition to adding space, work on the original portion of the building includes redoing walls and ceilings, rewiring, adding new air ducts and moving offices around.
“The old council room became two offices, a conference room and a reception area,” Yoeckel said. “Bathrooms will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant. We’re bringing it up to code.”
The work on city hall is just a step in efforts to improve the appearance of that area of downtown Portland. Other work is being done at the old Temple Theater and other nearby buildings.
“City hall sort of becomes a focal point downtown because of the way we’re trying to tie in some of the older buildings beside us that are being used,” Yoeckel said. “One’s going to be an event center. One’s a chapel. It’s going to have people down here doing things.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
