Portland High School boys head soccer coach Tanner Nelson is excited about the prospects for a successful 2021 season.
Nelson has 17 players returning from the COVID-shortened campaign of a year ago, with seven of those being starters. The Panthers have a strong group of returners and a talented freshman class in hopes of battling preseason favorites White House and Springfield for the top spot in District 9-AA.
“This is the most talented group top to bottom we have had in several years,” Nelson said. “They push each other to be better, and they will continue to create great competition for the entire season.”
The Panthers have a lot of depth, with three players that can play the all-important goalkeeper spot. Two of those three can also play in the field.
“We have good depth in several positions, and goalkeeper is a strength for us,” Nelson said. “Dom Rush and Bradley Greer continue their battle for the top spot from last year. Thankfully, Bradley and Nick Averitt (another returning keeper) can both play in the field as well.”
Garrett Bates, Elias Andres and Tristen Terry have three of the positions in the field sewed up.
“Garrett will continue to be a key goal-scorer as a forward for us,” Nelson said. “Elias will be a dynamic playmaker in the midfield, and Tristen will be an anchor in the back line.”
The remaining positions are still up in the air as the season opens.
“We’re still sorting out some field positions and formations,” Nelson said. “The versatility of veteran players like Robin Brewer, Zach Meador, Justin Cranford and Michael Whitson gives us plenty of options. About two-thirds of the squad could end up contributing to varsity this season, including some freshmen. The depth and competition is exciting.”
With a wealth of returning players and depth at a lot of positions, Nelson feels that his team is ready to take that experience to the field, especially after what happened last spring.
“One thing we learned from last season is we can’t take anything for granted,” Nelson said. “We need to stay disciplined in following protocols in order to stay healthy. Outside of that, we need to keep a positive spirit and remember to have fun along the way.
Conditioning has been good even with some inconsistencies due to the pandemic. We have broken some conditioning times and records.”
Playing only one regular-season match last year, the Panthers are like all sports teams in making up for lost playing time. However, that leaves the upcoming season uncertain in terms of how the district will shake out.
“I’d have a better answer if we would have finished last year,” Nelson said of his expectations for the 2021 campaign. “But without seeing how we and other teams finished out last season, there isn’t much of a gauge going into this season. All I know is we have improved and will keep improving. We would love to be at the top, but we didn’t get to measure ourselves against these teams last year. So, it’s hard to tell.
“This district is talented, and nothing will be easy. Our boys want to be in the top half of the district at minimum, and we’re certainly capable of making that happen this season.”
