Portland West Middle School football coach Kyle Lane is counting down the days to the 2021 season.
After recent sub-par seasons by the Panthers, Lane welcomes 27 eighth-graders back in hopes of contending for a county title.
“I have never had so many returning starters,” Lane said. “It has made our practices very beneficial, because we have a large core that understands what it takes to compete in our league. It has also created good depth, which allows us to have a quality scout team to practice against.”
Overall team speed along with experience and strength appear to be the strengths.
Several of the eighth-graders have been a part of three super-bowl-winning teams in different age divisions in the Portland Youth football league.
“Isaac Hoke, Keilen Dalton, Shawn Sebring, Avery Hughes, Isaiah Patton, Jay Burnley, Jason Cruz and Tony Hand all saw extensive time on offense and defense last year,” Lane said. “Our line has done a great at learning their schemes. We have three backs, a tight end, a split end, and a quarterback that all run, throw and catch well. We should have a diverse offense.
“Defensively, we are going to be simple so the players can run fast and be aggressive.”
The offense has Patton and Brody Crawford lining up at tight end.
The tackle positions will be manned by Caleb Jackson and Kyron Haley. Hughes and Hand get the nod at left guard and right guard, respectively.
Cruz is a starter at center, and Burnley operates at the split-end spot.
In the backfield, Cayden Lane will quarterback. Sebring starts at fullback, and Hoke lines up at tailback. Hoke scored seven touchdowns and added a two-point conversion as a seventh-grader.
The probable starters on defense include Hughes and Patton at defensive end, and Hand and Haley will see action at the defensive-tackle slots. Cruz is the nose guard.
The linebacking crew includes Hoke, Sebring and Dalton, and in the secondary, Lane, Burnley, and Landen Gregory are slated to see action.
Back-ups on defense include Jordan Turner, Bill McGlothlin, Caleb Jackson James Lamb, Will Caudill, Caleb Bates, Hunter Harper, Bronson Hunt, Jonathan Campbell, Crawford, Austin Hughes, Zay Fitts and Alex Nyswonger.
“I like the aggressiveness of this team,” Lane — who is entering his 13th season at the helm of the Portland West program — said. “They have a desire to make contact and scrap during each repetition. I like the work ethic of this team. Like any season, we need our best players on the field as much as possible.”
Expectations are always high at Portland West, and this season is no different according to Lane.
“Every season has its own expectations,” Lane said. “First and foremost, we expect to win our championship. If we are competing in any way, we must have a desire to win. Under that, we have set a goal to get better each day. We ask the players frequently to tell us what they got better at in any given practice. Aside from that, we want to compete and give our best effort in every repetition that we face.”
Lane points to Hunter and Rucker-Stewart as favorites to vie for the county championship.
“They are two of the bigger schools in the county population wise,” Lane said. “We are welcoming the opportunity to face the best competition each week. In the end, we hope people are talking about us being one of the best teams in the county at the end of the season.”
Portland West opens the season by traveling to Hendersonville on Tuesday evening to face Hawkins.
