Richard Thomas Russell III, 72, of Portland, passed away on June 2, 2020.
Richard was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Murfreesboro, a son of the late Richard T. Russell, Jr., and Hazel Perry Russell.
He was a 1966 graduate of Sandy Springs High School in Atlanta, Georgia.
He married Wanda Gillespie on Sept. 1, 1972, in Murfreesboro.
Richard retired from Bridgestone after working for 34 years as a production scheduler. Richard found much joy in retirement with his loving wife and a new beekeeping passion and community of friends, many weekends at their honey booth at local farmer’s markets, time relaxing at their Florida home, and much fun with their many grandchildren.
Richard was active in the Portland area, making many friends with his Mennonite neighbors, and was a member of Portland First Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Wanda Russell of Portland; three children, Thomas (Ceselie) Russell of Covington, Georgia, Stephen (Audrey) Russell of Brush Creek, and Emily (Grant) Williams of Knoxville; nine grandchildren; Julia Russell, Alaina Russell, Olivia Russell, Amelia Russell, Titus Russell, Natalie Russell, Timothy Williams, Thomas Williams, Evelyn Williams; a brother, Robert (Melinda) Russell of Murfreesboro; nephew, Michael (Dawn) Russell; and niece, Angela (Glenn) Winnier.
Funeral services for Mr. Russell were conducted at the Gordonsville chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on June 4, with Andy Mathias officiating. Interment followed in Gordonsville Cemetery.
Visitation was held on June 3 and June 4 prior to the funeral.
The family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Baptist Church, Carthage Africa school project.
